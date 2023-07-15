"It is great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot"- Misbah-ul-Haq urges PCB not to mix sport with politics

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to stop the Men in Green from participating in Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Misbah highlighted how games between India and Pakistan in other sports go ahead without any political interference. He felt cricket should be treated the same way.

Speaking with the media while attending a function in Karachi on Friday, Misbah-ul-Haq shared his views on upcoming India vs Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad. Multiple reports have surfaced claiming that Pakistan would not make the trip to India if the BCCI do not send the Indian team to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

When asked for his opinion on this subject, Misbah commented (via Times of India):

"When there can be contacts between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket. Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other."

"It is great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot,” Misbah added.

PCB are yet to officially approve the Pakistan cricket team's participation in Cricket World Cup 2023. Keeping their demands in mind, ICC and BCCI have framed their schedule in such a way that they will play their matches in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Bengaluru only.

Will PCB agree to send Pakistan team to India for Cricket World Cup 2023?

As the Cricket World Cup 2023 is fast approaching, many cricket fans are curious to know whether the Pakistan Cricket Board will allow their team to play in the World Cup. Pakistan officials have stated that the higher-ups will make a call soon.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team is currently in Sri Lanka, prepping for their ICC World Test Championship series. The two-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start on Sunday morning in Galle.