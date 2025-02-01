"It has happened in the past" - Former India spinner reminds everyone of IND vs AUS 2020 T20I amid concussion controversy in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has reminded everyone of the 2020 T20I against Australia amid the ongoing concussion controversy in the fourth T20I against England on Friday, January 31. The legendary off-spinner pointed out that leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, a specialist bowler, had replaced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (hamstring injury) in the first of the three-match T20I series on December 4, 2020.

The remarks came amid questions about whether Harshit Rana was a like-to-like replacement for Shivam Dube, who was hit in the helmet off Jamie Overton’s bowling during the 20th over before the innings break.

Like Rana, Chahal had bagged three wickets in the match and India won that game by 11 runs in Canberra.

Ashwin said on his YouTube channel (via India Today):

“The entire discussion is about how Harshit Rana came in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. Did we forget that it was an international match and play an IPL match? I can understand. It has happened in the past."

"Ravindra Jadeja got concussed in Canberra and Yuzvendra Chahal came in as a substitute. I don't understand this. At least previously, Chahal came in for Jadeja, a spinner for a spinner,” he added.

R Ashwin wants lawmakers to make amends on like-to-like concussion substitute after India vs England 4th T20I

Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that Ramandeep Singh would've been a proper like-to-like concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. He also urged lawmakers to revise the rule. The 38-year-old said in the same interaction:

“This is a case of pure cricketing miscalculation, either on the part of the umpires or the part of the match referee. Ramandeep Singh was there, like-for-like for Shivam Dube. But not him. Harshit Rana was chosen as the concussion substitute. I think people in charge should look into this.”

“Here, Harshit came in for Shivam Dube. There is no role of the Indian or England team. If there is no one in the squad, then you can say that Harshit Rana can bat a bit and Shivam Dube can bowl a bit. That's why we brought him in. Like-for-like replacement Ramandeep Singh was sitting outside. I don't understand,” he added.

With a 15-run win in the fourth T20I, Suryakumar Yadav-led India have extended their series victory to five on the trot following the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Besides England, they have beaten Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa.

The Men in Blue will next be in action in the fifth and final T20I against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

