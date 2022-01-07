"It was the hardest one so far in the circumstances" - Jonny Bairstow on his SCG hundred

England middle-order batter Jonny Bairstow has termed his century in the ongoing SCG Test as the most challenging of his career. He said that the hundred meant a lot to him, as he had to do all the hard yards against a relentless bowling attack.

Bairstow (103*) spearheaded England's fightback on day three of the fourth Ashes Test after another top-order collapse. The keeper-batter, though, counterattacked with Ben Stokes and Mark Wood to keep the tourists afloat. He brought up his seventh Test ton with a boundary off Pat Cummins in the last over of the day.

Expressing delight for his hard-fought hundred, given the circumstances and the quality bowlers he faced, the 32-year-old told BT Sport after the third day's play:

"I’m absolutely over the moon, to be really honest. It was the hardest one so far in the circumstances. It was tough out there, and I’m really, really delighted with it."

"Obviously, they’ve got a very good bowling attack, so it was one of those where I’m just delighted to reach three figures for England again. I’m very, very proud. It’s been a lot of hard work. You know how much this means to me."

Notably, the Yorkshire player copped a blow to his thumb off Cummins, and needed treatment. However, Bairstow continued to bat on, and saved England's blushes. He added 128 runs with Stokes before bringing up his first Test hundred in over three years. It was also the 32-year old's second three-figure knock in Australia.

"It was sore, but it was a decision I made to stay out there" - Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow said it was tough to bat with a sore thumb, but he wanted to carry on, given the magnitude of the occasion.

The visitors, who are 3-0 down in the series, were looking down the barrel at 36-4, responding to Australia's first-innings total of 416-8 declared, when Bairstow arrived in the middle.

Despite getting hit on the thumb, he wanted to make the most of playing an Ashes Test away from home. Bairstow said:

"Anyone who has been around me long enough knows that it takes quite a bit to get me off the park. So, yes, it was sore but it was a decision I made to stay out there. These are the decisions that you take upon yourself."

"The medics can give you advice, but ultimately you’re out there playing in an Ashes Test match, a New Year’s Test match in Sydney, and it’s going to take a lot to get you away from that."

Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten century ensured England avoided the follow-on. However, they still trail by 158 runs with only three wickets in hand. It will be interesting to see how the 32-year-old bats with the tail for company on day four as the visitors seek to get close to the Australian total.

Edited by Bhargav