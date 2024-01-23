"It did hurt for a few days" - Jasprit Bumrah on 2023 World Cup final loss

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah admitted that their failure to win the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad hurt him for a few days. At the same time, the right-arm speedster said that it's part of the job to move on from losses and look forward to what's next.

On the back of 10 consecutive wins, the Men in Blue began as firm favourites ahead of the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Nevertheless, Australia, led by Pat Cummins, had the final say after a disciplined performance across all three phases of the game.

Speaking to The Guardian ahead of England's tour of India, the pacer suggested that it wasn't meant to happen for India on the day. He said:

"I was at home, we’d won every game … you can’t just say it’s part of the game. It hurt. And it should hurt; we worked very hard, played good cricket. It’s not ideal but that’s the job, you have to move on … in six months there’s another [T20] World Cup. Some days, the big days, it’s meant to be and it will happen. You can’t get to the final if you’re not that good. It did hurt for a few days."

The 30-year-old led India's pace attack and demolished oppositions alongside Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. The final against Australia saw Bumrah dismiss Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith, but Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne pushed their side over the line.

"Playing for India was my dream" - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Ahmedabad-born fast bowler explained that playing for India is the most significant motivation for him. He said:

"Playing for India was my dream and when I get tired, I always remind myself of this. That’s where the smile is from. A cricket career is limited, I won’t be doing it forever. I keep talking to myself and keep trying to enjoy it, because it means a lot to me."

Bumrah further stated that the intensity of fast bowling attracted him the most as he aims to make batters feel his presence.

"As a fast bowler who learned through watching television, I thought that you had to get angry, you had to have a word with the batsman … and when I started playing junior cricket, I was that guy. I had to channel my anger because I am a fast bowler, I do get angry. I don’t want to get hit; I’m not here to entertain or give throwdowns, I want wickets, I am here to make you uncomfortable. But I don’t want to lose my shape or my zone," he added.

Bumrah was part of the 2020-21 series against England at home, but had minimum workload as the spinners dominated.

