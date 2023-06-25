“It is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset” – Kapil Dev on India’s chances of winning 2023 World Cup

Former India captain Kapil Dev on Saturday, June 24, said that Team India requires a collective mindset to win the upcoming 2023 World Cup at home later this year.

The 64-year-old said that the Men in Blue must give their ‘absolute best’ in the lead-up to the ICC event. The veteran said Rohit Sharma and Co. should look to excel in the tournament rather than thinking about the outcome.

Speaking on the eve of the 40th anniversary of India’s 1983 World Cup win, Kapil Dev said according to a statement by the Adani Group:

“In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best."

He continued:

"The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence.”

The statement comes amid an ICC trophy drought for Team India since the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni.

Under Virat Kohli, India lost the 2017 Champions Trophy final, 2019 World Cup semi-final, 2021 WTC final, and 2021 T20 World Cup (group stage).

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has, so far, lost the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final and 2023 WTC final as skipper. The five-time IPL champion will look to help India win their first ICC trophy in 10 years by winning the 2023 World Cup.

“We believe in the potential” – BCCI President Roger Binny on Rohit Sharma and Co.’s chances in the 2023 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny has backed Rohit Sharma-led India to win the 2023 World Cup. The 67-year-old said:

“Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let’s unite as fans and inspire them to create history.”

Interestingly, all the host teams have won the last three editions of the 50-over World Cup – India (2011), Australia (2015), and England (2019).

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Can Rahul Dravid lead India to win an ICC trophy? Can Rahul Dravid lead India to win an ICC trophy? https://t.co/SLDdtbyvsM

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, meanwhile, recently sounded optimistic about India's chances of winning the 2023 World Cup. The 50-year-old told Star Sports:

“We are getting close. We are getting to the semi-finals. We are getting to finals."

The Men in Blue will next play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in West Indies next month.

