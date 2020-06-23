'It is important for everyone': Abhimanyu Easwaran hopes for full domestic cricket season

Abhimanyu Easwaran is hoping that the BCCI conduct a non-truncated domestic cricket season once live cricket resumes.

Abhimanyu Easwaran led Bengal to the final of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

Abhimanyu Easwaran hopes for BCCI to conduct the entire domestic season

Bengal cricket team captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is hoping that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) consider organising the full domestic cricket season despite issues posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who led Bengal to the final of the 2019-20 season shed light on how the selectors always have an eye out on the domestic circuit, and hence conducting the big tournaments is a necessity.

"I think that is important (to conduct the domestic season) for everyone. The Ranji trophy, Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy are the premier tournaments of the country where a cricketer's performance is recognised the most. I hope we have all tournaments with the same number of matches in the group stages," said Abhimanyu Easwaran in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

The classy right-handed batsman has been knocking on the doors of the national team for some time now, courtesy of some consistent performances across formats. Abhimanyu Easwaran has also been a part of the India 'A' squads over the last few years, and the star batter seemed hopeful about the chances of a full domestic season this year.

"I think it’s upto the BCCI to see how the competitions can be contested. I hope we have the full season," Abhimanyu Easwaran added.

Abhimanyu Easwaran's kind gesture to help the needy during tough times

In April this year, Abhimanyu Easwaran donated ₹2.5 lakh to the police force in Dehradun to help the migrant labourers stuck at the borders.

Apart from the cash donation, the Bengal captain also provided food and ration for over 100 underpriviledged families to help them combat the issues posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Post a lengthy break owing to COVID-19, Abhimanyu Easwaran isn't too sure of when he is set to return to training with the Bengal team, but the 24-year-old is itching to get back to the sport.