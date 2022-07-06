"It is very important for the team to have a stable captain" - Deep Dasgupta on the recent string of leaders in the Indian team

Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta stressed the importance of the Indian team having a stable captain, especially with the 2022 T20 World Cup around the corner.

India have had a slew of captains in the recent past owing to a jam-packed schedule as well as injuries and health concerns. Virat Kohli's exit as captain has led to multiple skippers taking charge despite Rohit Sharma's immediate appointment as his replacement.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah have been provided opportunities to lead the team in the absence of the regular captain.

Speaking to ANI, Deep Dasgupta laid out the current scenario for the Indian team. The former wicket-keeper said:

"It is very important for the team to have a stable captain. The position of the captain had been really [unstable] in the last few months, especially during England Test or Ireland tour."

Deep Dasgupta added:

"Due to injury and any other reason, we had to shuffle between captains. But now Rohit is fit and is available for the upcoming games."

Pant's maiden stint as Indian captain saw the side earn a 2-2 draw in the T20I series against South Africa at home. While Pandya led the team successfully in Ireland, Bumrah failed to get them over the line in England.

Rohit Sharma will be back to lead India in the white-ball series in England after testing negative for COVID-19. The visitors are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against the Jos Buttler-led side before departing for the Caribbean.

"Each and every match will be very important from now on" - Deep Dasgupta

With the rescheduled fifth Test against England out of the way, India's focus will shift to white-ball cricket, with an emphasis on the shortest format.

The Men in Blue will play T20Is against England, West Indies and Australia in the coming months. They will also compete in the Asia Cup ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Deep Dasgupta opined that the selectors have started the process of finalizing the squad for the multi-nation tournament and said:

"With only 2-3 months left for the T20 World Cup, there are many players who have showcased their spectacular performances. India is left with 20-22 games before the World Cup, so the selectors might have started shortlisting the players for the big tournament."

Dasgupta concluded:

"Each and every match will be very important from now on."

The Men In Blue will take on England in the first T20I tomorrow (July 7) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

