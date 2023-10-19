"It could be an India-New Zealand final" - Aakash Chopra on the Kiwis' 4th consecutive win in World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra reckons the ongoing World Cup could see an India-New Zealand final, highlighting the two teams' unbeaten run thus far.

The Kiwis set Afghanistan a 289-run target after being asked to bat first in Chennai on Wednesday, October 18. They then bowled out Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. for 139 to complete a comprehensive 149-run win, their fourth consecutive victory at the start of the tournament.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised the Kiwis for continuing their winning run despite Kane Williamson's absence. He said (7:15):

"They are an amazing team and I feel it's not a big deal that it could be an India-New Zealand final. They have won four out of four and the semi-final berth is almost confirmed. It is such a good team that it doesn't make a difference to them whether Kane (Williamson) is there or not. They figure out a way to win."

The former India opener lauded the New Zealand batters, especially Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips, for playing crucial knocks. He elaborated:

"Kane wasn't there and there was a collapse in the middle, Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed two players in an over, but Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips came there. Will Young was there with Rachin Ravindra at the start. Conway also scored a few runs. Once you reach 280-plus, runs are not scored that easily here."

Latham (68) and Phillips (71) strung together a 144-run fifth-wicket partnership after the Black Caps were reduced to 110/4 in the 22nd over. Will Young (54) and Rachin Ravindra (32) earlier added 79 runs for the second wicket after Devon Conway was dismissed in the seventh over.

"He dismisses batters by scaring and threatening them" - Aakash Chopra lauds Lockie Ferguson's spell

Lockie Ferguson registered figures of 3/19 in seven overs. [P/C: AP]

Turning his attention to New Zealand's bowling, Aakash Chopra praised Lockie Ferguson for bowling a hostile spell. He stated (8:40):

"In bowling, Trent Boult with the new ball and Matt Henry with his incoming delivery. Lockie Ferguson is actually breathing fire. The guy bowls amazingly well. He dismisses batters by scaring and threatening them."

While observing that it was a drastic fall for Afghanistan after their stunning win against England, Chopra wasn't too pleased with their decision to bowl first. He said:

"Then Mitchell Santner, three wickets from him and three from Lockie. Afghanistan had raised hopes in the last match, but it was suddenly dousing the fire. You are a mighty team but I request you to bat first when you win the toss. You stopped even England while defending and might have done the same with New Zealand."

Rahmat Shah (36) and Azmatullah Omarzai (27) were the only Afghanistan players to reach the 20-run mark. While Ferguson and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets apiece, Trent Boult accounted for two dismissals.

