"It could be Joe Root's last-ever Ashes"- Nathan Hauritz

Former Australian off-spinner Nathan Hauritz feels England's Test skipper Joe Root could be playing his last-ever Ashes series later this year. Root has lost an Ashes series as captain and also failed to stop Australia from retaining the urn in home conditions.

Nathan Hauritz shed light on Root's conservative approach as captain. He feels the England skipper needs to take charge of things and lead by example.

Speaking in a video on the YouTube channel 'Behind The Stumps with Anuj', Nathan Hauritz explained how the trio of Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes need to take it upon themselves to win the Ashes Down Under.

"I don't see all of the England Tests, but I have seen Ashes Tests and there are different tactics where you wonder what he is thinking or doing. I think personally Joe Root should play a game of throwing caution to the wind. It could be his last ever Ashes series. He is going to have Buttler and Stokes back so those three batters should take on full responsibility," Nathan Hauritz asserted.

Tim Paine is the right man to lead Australia into the Ashes: Nathan Hauritz

As far as Australia are concerned, Nathan Hauritz feels Tim Paine is still the right man to lead. The Australian Test captain was under severe scrutiny after they lost the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy to an injury-ravaged Indian side.

However, Hauritz stressed how Paine had to lead an Australian team in transition after the Sandpaper gate. He believes Paine has done a fantastic job so far and deserves to lead the side at least until the end of the Ashes.

"I do think he (Paine) is the right man to lead Australia into the Ashes. He did an incredible job when he came on board and he has led that team outstandingly. I think the opportunity after the Ashes is for someone like Marnus or someone coming through pinpointed to lead the team. Paine is a world-class keeper and a very good captain and batsman. So I don't see Australia making any change before the Ashes," Nathan Hauritz concluded.

England's Ashes preparation will have a perfect dress rehearsal with the five-match Test series against India beginning on August 4th.

