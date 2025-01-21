“It just didn’t seem right” - 2019 World Cup winner’s huge statement on prioritizing PSL over IPL

England batter James Vince has criticized the England Cricket Board's (ECB) latest policy on No Objection Certificates (NOC). The NOCs permit players to only play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and no other overseas league that clashes with the English summer.

Several English players struck deals with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises last week but are still seeking clarity from the board over whether they would be awarded an NOC. Amid the uproar, James Vince has decided to step down as the Hampshire captain, skipping the entire county season in the process, and is looking to relocate to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after his home was attacked last year.

Since Pakistan, along with Dubai, are scheduled to host the Champions Trophy next month, it has pushed back the PSL to an April-May window, where it will clash with the IPL and the initial stages of the County Championship.

Vince claimed that the ECB's new policy has led to frustration among players.

"When they first mentioned it, a WhatsApp group of players was created and there was a lot of discussion. The initial feeling was that it was going to drive people away from red-ball cricket. It felt like it was going to limit opportunities. Players were frustrated by it… There were a few things in there that [we] didn't really understand," Vince said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

As mentioned earlier, the ECB's policy holds an exception for the IPL. Vince believes the special consideration comes down to the relationship between the cricketing heavyweights India and England.

"That's a big one that has caused a lot of confusion. "It's got to be something to do with relationships between the ECB, PCB and BCCI as to why they've come up with that rule. The PSL's a shorter competition, so if you're going to play in that, you're probably missing less domestic cricket than if you're going to the IPL… It just didn't seem right," Vince added.

James Vince is currently playing for the Gulf Giants in the International League T20, after having played for the Sydney Sixers in the 2024-25 Big Bash League (BBL).

"I'd say it's probably pretty much done" - James Vince on his international retirement

James Vince has been a reliable name in franchise cricket in recent years. Being a consistent batter at the top of the order, with leadership ability, the Englishman has played a huge role for the Sydney Sixers, Southern Brave, and various other teams.

However, those impressive numbers have not translated into a national comeback. He last played for England during the tour of Bangladesh in 2023. As far as T20Is are concerned, his last appearance came in December 2022 against the West Indies.

"I'd say it's probably pretty much done. here's no point announcing your retirement when you're not playing for England, but in my head I've kind of moved on from the possibility," Vince said in the same interview.

"It's certainly not something where, when squads get announced, I'm looking at my phone expecting someone to call me. I had a taste of it, which was good; I obviously would have liked to have done better and played more for England but as that hasn't worked out, I'm trying to make the most of my career," he added.

Despite his brilliant T20 resume, James Vince did not attract any bids during the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

