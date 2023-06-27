"It is just stupid" - Kamran Akmal on PCB reportedly requesting ICC to interchange venues for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 

Kamran Akmal recently reacted to reports of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requesting to swap venues for their group matches against Australia and Afghanistan in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan are slated to take on Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while they will face Afghanistan in Chennai on October 23. The PCB reportedly wanted the venues for the fixtures interchanged, a request that was turned down by the ICC.

Slamming the Pakistani board for making such a request, Akmal stated that the PCB should let the ICC decide the venues. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he remarked:

"Pakistan requested to swap their venues for group matches against Australia and Afghanistan. They were also apparently not willing to face India in Ahmedabad. However, the ICC rejected the request, which was the right thing to do. It is very wrong if PCB had made such a request."

Akmal added:

"It is an ICC event, so please let the ICC decide where the matches should take place. If the ICC had agreed to change the venues, the other boards would have also asked for such changes. It is just stupid if such a request was made."

Pakistan are scheduled to open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 6, locking horns with Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad.

"ICC should have allowed Pakistan to face New Zealand or England" - Kamran Akmal on the Men in Green's 1st two matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Kamran Akmal further stated that Pakistan have a slight disadvantage as they are supposed to play against Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 in their first two matches of the showpiece event.

He opined that Babar Azam and Co. would have benefited by facing a stronger opposition ahead of the crucial game against arch-rivals India. Shedding light on the fixtures, Akmal added:

"India will open their campaign with a clash against Australia. Playing against such opposition will allow India to prepare well for the high-pressure match against Pakistan. Pakistan, on the other hand, will play their first two matches against the two qualifying teams. I believe that the ICC should have allowed Pakistan to face New Zealand or England instead of the qualifiers. This would have given them some confidence before the big match."

The former keeper-batter picked India and Pakistan as the two favourites to win the trophy, highlighting their impressive record in Asian conditions. He also expressed his desire to see both teams make it to the final, adding:

"India and Pakistan will benefit a lot from the home conditions and they should capitalize on it. They are the two favourites in this World Cup, and it is my wish to see them face each other in the final."

The much-anticipated World Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

