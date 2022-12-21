"It wouldn't have been KL Rahul" - Aakash Chopra on who would have been dropped if Rohit Sharma had been available

Aakash Chopra believes Team India would have faced a selection dilemma had Rohit Sharma been available for the second Test against Bangladesh. However, he added that KL Rahul wouldn't have been the batter to miss out.

Rohit missed the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram due to a thumb injury he sustained during the preceding ODI series against the same opponents. The regular Indian skipper has also been ruled out of the final game of the two-match series to be played in Mirpur from Thursday, December 22.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rahul would have held onto his spot even if Rohit was available for the Mirpur Test, observing:

"It would have been a huge dilemma if Rohit had been available because one of KL Rahul or Shubman Gill would have had to sit out, or else Shreyas Iyer would have had to sit out. Someone would have had to sit out and I feel it wouldn't have been KL Rahul."

Chopra reckons Shubman Gill would have made way for Rohit, reasoning:

"He (Rahul) should not be the one (to be left out) as well, he is the vice-captain of the side and was the captain in the last match. If he got out in one match, it doesn't mean that you leave him out, and Rohit comes and Shubman Gill continues to play. I felt Shubman would have been left out."

Gill scored his maiden Test century in the first game in Chattogram. Rahul, on the other hand, managed 45 runs across his two innings and was not at his fluent best.

"The team which played the last game will be seen in this match" - Aakash Chopra

India registered a comprehensive 188-run win in the Chattogram Test. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra feels India will stick with the winning combination for the second Test, saying:

"Now Shubman will not be left out. Shubman is there and KL Rahul will be there alongside him. So the team which played the last game will be seen in this match - cut, copy and paste."

The renowned commentator added that India need to win four of their five remaining Tests in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle to guarantee themselves a spot in the finals, observing:

"There are five matches left in this World Test Championship cycle if we see from India's viewpoint. Your place in the final will be assured if you win four of them, the date will be fixed against Australia."

Chopra wants India to win the Mirpur Test to make their task slightly easier, explaining:

"For that, you need to understand that there is one match here that will start tomorrow and after that, there are four matches in India. But they are against Australia, winning four out of four is going to be a tough ask. So win here, so that even if one does not go in your favor there, it will still work out."

India are currently placed second in the WTC standings, with 55.77% points to their credit. Apart from Australia (76.92%), South Africa (54.55%) and Sri Lanka (53.33%) are the other two teams competing for a spot in the title decider.

