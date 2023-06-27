Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has taken a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their reluctance to travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Akram said that the PCB chiefs should refrain from making bold statements if they cannot stay true to their words. His reaction came after the International Cricket Council released the 50-over World Cup fixtures on Tuesday (June 27).

As per the schedule, Pakistan will play across seven venues in India. They will begin their campaign against Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad on October 6. Speaking to paktv.tv, Akram said:

“I am all for egos. If you have an ego and you understand that if there’s something wrong, raise your voice. But again, move on.

"They are back to where they began. So, always plan, and think about whether we can do it. If you can’t do it, then don’t do it. It leads to mockery. It’s only a game. Let the government discuss it, that’s their problem.”

Last month, PCB chief Najam Sethi said that Pakistan will do ‘tit for tat’ against India:

“We will play in India if India plays in Pakistan. But if India doesn't play in Pakistan, why should we play in India?”

Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja had earlier said that India will have to host the ICC event without Pakistan if they don’t travel to the country for the Asia Cup:

“If Pakistan doesn't take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it? We have a clear stand. If the Indian team comes here, then we will go. If they don't come, they can play the World Cup without us.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan will host four games of the 2023 Asia Cup, excluding India, while the remaining games will be held in Sri Lanka, starting August 31.

“Ask Pakistan players, they don’t care” – Wasim Akram on PCB chief’s stance for 2023 World Cup

Wasim Akram also questioned Sethi’s stance over Pakistan’s game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the World Cup:

“There are no issues. What’s the matter? Pakistan should play where the games are scheduled to take place, that’s it? Unnecessary stress and things that we won’t play in Ahmedabad. Ask Pakistan players; they don’t care. They will play wherever the schedule will come.”

Babar Azam and Co. are scheduled to face the Men in Blue in a high-octane clash in Ahmedabad on October 15. Sethi recently said about the venues:

“If they (government) give the go-ahead (for World Cup in India), then the discussions will be about the venues. Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad... You remember what happened in 2016.

"Then the security team went to India to check the venues; one match was shifted from Dharamsala to Kolkata, and then we went there and participated."

Click here to check out the full 2023 World Cup schedule.

