"It was like we bowl in practice to get hit for a six" - Harbhajan Singh criticizes England's bowling in World Cup 2023 loss to South Africa

Harbhajan Singh has criticized England's dismal bowling performance in their World Cup 2023 loss to South Africa.

The Proteas hammered 399/7 after being asked to set a target at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21. They then bowled out Jos Buttler and Co. for 170 to complete a crushing 229-run win and hand their opponents their third loss in four games.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked where England went wrong with their bowling, to which he responded:

"The length they bowled was extremely bad. Neither were they yorkers nor were they short balls. The batters didn't have any difficulties. It was like we bowl in practice to get hit for a six."

The former India spinner added that England's bowling was worse than what is dished out in domestic cricket. He elaborated:

"We see better bowling than this even in first-class cricket. The pitch is so good here, if you miss your length even slightly, the ball goes out of the ground. You didn't use the angles as well and didn't bowl the yorkers or slower ones at all. I feel there were a lot of problems in the bowling."

Mark Wood and Reece Topley bore the brunt of South Africa's assault. The right-arm express pacer went wicketless and conceded 76 runs in seven overs. The left-arm seamer did pick up three wickets but gave away 88 runs in 8.5 overs.

"No matter how much you praise them, it's not enough" - Harbhajan Singh lauds South Africa's batting

Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen's partnership took South Africa to a mammoth total. [P/C: AP]

Harbhajan Singh was also asked about South Africa's batting approach against the defending champions, to which he replied:

"Extremely fantastic, no matter how much you praise them, it's not enough. The sort of batting we have seen, you fall short of words while praising them, the hitting we saw from (Heinrich) Klaasen and (Marco) Jansen."

Harbhajan added that Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen's onslaught left the England bowlers clueless. He said:

"In the last 15 to 20 overs it seemed like they didn't have any other option than to just bowl the ball. Unbelievable batting - they were hitting fours and sixes wherever they were bowling. There wasn't any ball that you would say deserved respect, and even if there was one, it was also sent out of the park."

Klaasen smashed 109 runs off 67 deliveries with the help of 12 fours and four sixes. Jansen remained unbeaten on a 42-ball 75, a knock studded with three fours and six maximums, with the duo adding 151 runs in less than 13 overs.

