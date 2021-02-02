"It was like an impossible scenario": Ramiz Raja on India's comeback from 36 all out

Ramiz Raja has hailed Team India for bouncing back from the Adelaide debacle and winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after looking down and out at one point.

The visitors suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the series in Adelaide after getting bowled out for a paltry 36 in their second innings. However, they rallied back in style to clinch a memorable series win despite the absence of a plethora of first-team players.

Ramiz Raja heaped praise on the Indian team during a discussion on the YouTube show Cric Cast hosted by Sawera Pasha.

The former Pakistan cricketer opined that Team India's comeback in the series from 36 all out looked improbable considering Virat Kohli's absence and the spate of injuries afflicting the team.

"No, I felt it would be very difficult. I was feeling that they have gone into the survival mode. Virat Kohli was also not there, and they had so many injuries; so it was like an impossible scenario. So considering that, this was a huge victory," said Ramiz Raja.

Ramiz Raja particularly lauded the efforts of Ravi Shastri in reviving the fortunes of the beleaguered Indian team after the lows of Adelaide.

"I would like to talk about the brain trust. I have played against Ravi Shastri. He used to play with an attitude, and he used to play higher than his capabilities. He used to back himself, and I think he tried to create that environment and made heroes from the new guys. The new guys also read the situation brilliantly and did not show any fear," Ramiz Raja pointed out.

The commentator lauded the Indian cricket system for the evolution of young talent. He also spoke highly about the newcomers who appeared unfazed by the enormity of the occasion.

"This is the sign of the strength of the system, that when a new lot comes, they are understanding the things you are asking from them. A lot of people have talent, but they don't understand how to utilise that in the prevailing situation because they fall prey to the pressure. But because the system is strong and the new guys who came had the self-confidence, they became heroes," added Ramiz Raja.

Nasser Hussain (in Sky Sports) said "I think Virat Kohli has made India a tough side, going to Australia, 1-0 down, 36 all out, Kohli not in the side, lose your bowlers due to injury, still comeback and won the series against Australia in Australia". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 26, 2021

I rate the Indian victory against Australia very highly: Ramiz Raja

A depleted Team India pulled off a creditable series win in Australia.

Ramiz Raja pointed out Pakistan has failed to beat Australia in a Test series away from home, adding that even a second-string Australian side is a hard nut to crack.

"I have gone to Australia 7-8 times. We probably won a one-day tournament once there or we won the World Cup, but that was not against Australia. It was an impossible scenario to beat Australia at that time. Even their B team used to be mentally so strong, they used to stand up and challenge us," said Ramiz Raja.

The 58-year observed that the enormity of the injury-depleted Indian team's accomplishment could be gauged by the fact that a formidable Pakistan team under Imran Khan was unable to get the better of Australia on their home turf.

"We used to be shellshocked as a team about how we will get back from the situation. We never felt like that playing against West Indies, England or India. So considering that, I rate this victory very highly. Because we under Imran used to consider ourselves a great team, but we could not crack that code," concluded Ramiz Raja.

Team India received huge plaudits for becoming the first Asian team to defeat Australia in a Test series in their backyard in 2018-19.

However, the triumph two years later far exceeds the earlier one, as it was accomplished by a severely depleted lineup against an almost full-strength Australian team.