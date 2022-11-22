"It was all a little bit inevitable" - Matt Prior on England's ODI series defeat to Australia

Former England keeper-batter Matt Prior wasn't surprised to see Australia win the three-game ODI series as convincingly as they did. Prior noted that he wasn't worried by the results, as England didn't play a full-strength side.

Australia ended the three-match ODI series with a 221-run hammering at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday (November 22).

The hosts piled up 355 in a rain-curtailed game, set up by centuries from Travis Head and David Warner. Adam Zampa's figures of 5.4-1-31-4 were vital in consigning the visitors to their heaviest defeat in ODIs.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Prior stated that the visitors hoped for the new guys to bring some energy. However, he admitted it was a challenge for the inexperienced players to beat Australia in their backyard and said:

"It was an absolute pumping. There was only one team that turned up all series. It was all a little bit inevitable. There was always the hope that England would be able to muster something together and the new guys coming in would bring some energy and impetus.

"But even they were under the pump having not played cricket since September. To be expected to go over to Australia and perform at their peak is quite a big ask. What it does show is how good that full-strength white-ball team is. This wasn't full strength. If it was, we would be worried."

Australia turned up in the first two games as well, chasing down 288 in the first, followed by defending 280 in the second. Warner, who broke his extended century drought in the third ODI, earned the Player of the Series award.

"Meaningless cricket played in a meaningless way" - Former England seamer

Steve Harmison. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former English new-ball bowler Steve Harmison believes that England achieved what they wanted in Australia by winning the T20 World Cup, which is why the 50-over games remain meaningless. He explained:

"The euphoria of winning the T20 World Cup has not been diminished in any way by three meaningless games played, from England's point of view, in a meaningless way.

"It was fulfilling fixtures with half the team going to Pakistan for the Test tour and some of our best players not playing in all the games. It was meaningless cricket played in a meaningless way."

The English stormed to their second T20 World Cup crown, beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final at MCG on November 13

Poll : 0 votes