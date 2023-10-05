"It'll be even better if we have our fans come" - Babar Azam awestruck by the hospitality for Pakistan team in India ahead of 2023 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam believes fans' presence would have made their 2023 World Cup experience in India even better than it already is. The 28-year-old was elated after the Pakistan team received a rousing welcome in India.

With the Pakistan cricket team arriving in India after seven years, they received an incredible reception in Hyderabad. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi also posted on their social media handles, praising the Indians for their hospitality.

When asked whether they thought the reception in India would be intimidating, Babar admitted to it. However, the Lahore-born cricketer felt it has been the opposite and is looking forward to more support.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, the 28-year-old said during the captains' meet on Wednesday:

"To be honest, we also heard that. But since the time we arrived in Hyderabad, the kind of hospitality we've received and the kind of welcome we had from the airport to the hotel...even in the last match at the ground we felt very good. It'll be even better if we have our fans come as well. And hopefully we get that kind of support in every match and at every ground, so looking forward that."

The Pakistan captain was among the runs in the warm-up games, albeit the Men in Green lost both. He made 80 and 90 against New Zealand and Australia, respectively.

"Top four is a small goal for us" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Twitter)

At the pre-departure press conference, the right-hander said Pakistan's focus is on winning the World Cup and suggested they have the hunger to win it.

"The top four is a small goal for us. We want to come out as winners. We did not have enough time to put together a camp before the World Cup because we had been playing for too long continuously. Instead, we gave the players a break so they could come back refreshed and with the hunger to win. You play well when you have that hunger."

The 1992 World Cup winners will open their campaign on October 6, Friday, against the Netherlands in Hyderabad.