"It'll be an internal motivator for him" - Andrew McDonald backs struggling Steve Smith to return to form against India

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald remains optimistic of veteran batter Steve Smith regaining his form in this year's Test summer against India. The former all-rounder reckons Smith's failures will be his biggest motivator.

Having opened in eight Test innings, Smith averages only 28.50 with a best of 91. The recent two-match Test series against New Zealand saw him make 51 runs across four innings, leading experts to question the move to shift him to the top of the order.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McDonald said Smith remains willing to open the innings despite struggling and that the management will support him.

He was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"He's up for the challenge. I think anytime that Steve Smith fails he sees it as a greater challenge. So obviously walking away here with 51 runs under his belt in tough conditions, that'll no doubt drive him for the next challenge. And that next challenge is India, and they await. I think it'll be an internal motivator for him. He wants to open. It's a position that he came to us around and we think he can make it work."

Smith has excellent numbers at No. 3 and No. 4, averaging 67.08 and 61.51 in 29 and 111 innings, respectively.

"It's going to be a hard group to infiltrate" - Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Australia's flexing their lower order to beat New Zealand in Christchurch despite a top-order collapse, McDonald believes their line-up is settled.

"It's going to be a hard group to infiltrate. It will take something special I think. I think four Test matches is still a rather small sample size. We're trying to make sure that we get the best top six batters, plus Alex Carey is an extension of that. How we stack them is always going to be a debate."

Australia don't play any Tests until the five-match Test series against India at home towards the end of the year.

