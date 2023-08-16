"It’ll have some little bit of hiccups here and there" - Lakshmipathy Balaji on Jasprit Bumrah's return

Lakshmipathy Balaji is cautiously optimistic about Jasprit Bumrah's return after a long injury lay-off. The former pacer stated that he's excited to see Bumrah back, and hoped that the "hiccups" and "challenges" that he'll face while playing after so long would only make him "perform higher".

Bumrah will captain India in a three-match away T20I series against Ireland, which will start on Friday. He last played a competitive game in September 2022 before being diagnosed with a back injury. The ace pacer underwent surgery in April and has been rehabilitating and practicing at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru, since.

“Any back surgery, it’ll have some little bit of hiccups here and there," Balaji told Sportstar. "But that is the maximum you can do. For conservative healing, if it has not healed, and you have the surgery option and to take it and then come back, it’s the last stage... So, everything is going to be new (for him), and again getting back, there will be challenges, but that is what makes individuals perform higher."

Bumrah will likely be not at his best from the get-go despite playing practice games at the NCA. However, the team would hope to see him get through the series without any injuries and be fit for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

"Done exceedingly well" - Laxmipathy Balaji on Mohammed Siraj

Balaji also praised Mohammed Siraj, who has become a key part of the ODI setup because of his ability to pick wickets in the powerplay. He also said India has a "very good chance" of lifting the ODI World Cup title again on home soil.

“Siraj has done well," Balaji said. "In the recent past in white-ball cricket, Siraj has done exceedingly well. So, it’s up to the selection committee and the team management. But we have got a very good chance (of winning the World Cup) this time!”

Siraj has been rested for the Ireland series. He'll likely be back for the Asia Cup.