“It’ll be a slap on Babar Azam’s face” – Danish Kaneria wants Saud Shakeel to win Multan Test for Pakistan

Former Pakistan player Danish Kaneria has blasted captain Babar Azam for his biasness between Karachi and Punjab players. The statement came after Babar allegedly scolded Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel on the field in the must-win second Test against England in Multan.

Kaneria feels Shakeel, who is unbeaten on 54, should step up and guide Pakistan to victory in the Multan Test, which would be a befitting reply to Babar. The former spinner also credited Abrar for picking up 11 wickets on his Test debut.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



All to play for on Day Four.



#PAKvENG | #UKSePK Solid stuff in the final sessionAll to play for on Day Four. Solid stuff in the final session 👏All to play for on Day Four.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/r5xL4zvpBJ

Speaking on his YouTube channel. Kaneria said:

“Abrar Ahmed is playing his debut game. He has picked up 11 wickets. Abrar and Saud Shakeel have kept you alive in the Test match. I hope Shakeel wins the game for Pakistan. It’ll be a slap on Babar Azam’s face.”

He added that Pakistan coaches should step in and ask the captain to control his anger.

“What we saw from Babar on the ground was not acceptable. Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yusuf should teach him to control his anger. What’s wrong if Abrar credited Sarfaraz?”

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Abrar Ahmed with a dream Test debut



#PAKvENG | #UKSePK 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 🪄Abrar Ahmed with a dream Test debut 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 🪄Abrar Ahmed with a dream Test debut ✨#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/TnvWw4euWR

In the ongoing second Test in Multan, Pakistan reached Stumps on Day 3 on 198-4, needing 157 more runs for a series-levelling win.

“Why don’t you abuse Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali?” – Danish Kaneria on Babar Azam

Kaneria also said that Babar refrains from scolding players like Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf despite their sloppy fielding, which smacks of double standards.

He wants PCB chairman Ramiz Raja to blast Babar for his on-field behaviour, saying:

“It’s a sad thing that Babar Azam scolded Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel. Abrar, in his interview, said that ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed gave him confidence, which improved his cricket. This boy is playing his first Test. Ramiz Raja must step in as chairman and blast Babar.”

He continued:

“I think there are differences in the Pakistani team between Punjab and Karachi players. This will affect Pakistan cricket. Why don’t you abuse Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali? Because he is your son? He is Babar Azam’s son? Why don’t you get angry at Rizwan when he makes mistakes?”

Pakistan must win the second Test against England to stay alive in the race for a top-two finish in the World Test Championship (WTC).

