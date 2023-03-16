“It has been a long journey” – Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel of Umpires after 19 years

One of the most distinguished umpires in cricket, Aleem Dar has stepped down from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires on Thursday, March 16 after serving for 19 years.

The 54-year-old stood in 435 men’s international matches, which include the 2007, 2010, and 2012 T20 World Cup finals. He also served in the 2011 50-over World Cup summit clash.

The Pakistan-born umpire made his umpiring debut in an ODI in 2000. He officiated in 222 ODIs, 144 Tests and 69 T20Is, including five ODI World Cups and seven T20 World Cups.

Aleem Dar has also received the David Shephard Trophy for three consecutive years in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Congratulations Aleem Dar on a successful career as an elite panelist. He was the first Pakistani to become a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2004. Congratulations Aleem Dar on a successful career as an elite panelist. He was the first Pakistani to become a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2004. https://t.co/GTibtFTaoH

"What I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started” – Aleem Dar

Aleem Dar expressed gratitude for umpiring worldwide during his almost two-decade-long career.

Speaking to the ICC, Dar said:

"It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honor of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession.”

He continued:

"Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel. My message to umpires the world over is to work hard, maintain discipline and never stop learning. I look forward to continuing to serve the game as an umpire.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza and South Africa’s Adrian Holdstock have been added to the Elite Panel of Umpires. The number of umpires on the panel has also been increased to 12. Nitin Menon is the only Indian on the elite list.

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires: Nitin Menon (India), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa) Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Michael Gough (England), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Rodney Tucker (Australia), and Joel Wilson (West Indies).

