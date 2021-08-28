"It looked like 2018 Virat Kohli, didn't it?" - Deep Dasgupta lauds Virat Kohli for falling back on the process

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta commended Virat Kohli for falling back in the process and playing an assured innings on Day 3 of the Leeds Test. He believes that a similar mindset was the primary reason for Kohli’s success in the 2018 tour to England.

This is the best that Kohli has looked with the bat in the whole tour. He left the balls well and picked his spots on his way to 45* at stumps.

Speaking on the BBC's Test Match Special podcast, Deep Dasgupta pointed out that it is normal to feel anxious about a poor patch of form, but the Indian skipper did well to keep the result out of his mind and focus merely on the process.

“It looked like 2018 Virat Kohli, isn’t it? Leaving those deliveries, being more patient and watchful outside that off-stump. Michael (Vaughan) mentioned before about him being anxious. I think it’s normal when somebody of his stature hasn’t really scored a hundred in a while. He hasn’t scored those big runs."

"He is looking for it. But I think, maybe in this innings he is trying to go back to the process and focusing on the process rather than the end result of getting a big run. That’s what was successful for him in 2018.”

India's no.4 built a crucial partnership of 99 runs in the company of Cheteshwar Pujara. They will resume their innings on Day 4 with India still trailing by 139 runs in their second innings.

Virat Kohli has been through a century drought in the last two years

Virat Kohli has been going through a tough couple of years with the bat

The last time Virat Kohli reached the three-figure mark in Test cricket was way back in November 2019. He failed to script a notable essay ever since that century against Bangladesh.

The Indian skipper has posted just three fifty-plus scores from 18 innings since the beginning of 2020. He has averaged a mere 23 during this period.

India will hope that Virat Kohli kicks on and converts this start to a considerable score. It is not only from the personal front for Kohli, but a sizeable knock is also pertinent to the team based on where they currently stand in the match.

