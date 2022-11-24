"It was a lot of cricket" - Shikhar Dhawan explains how playing one format for India helps him

Team India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan plays just one format for the Men in Blue, which is ODI cricket. He has been quite vocal about how he wants to play a crucial role for the Indian team in next year's ODI World Cup at home.

For this, the southpaw feels that playing just one format at the international level is helping him remain fresh and prepare better between the two series. He also spoke about how he ensures there is no rustiness with the competition for places being fierce at the moment.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Friday, here's what Shikhar Dhawan had to say:

"I get more off time and am able to stay fresher and stronger. When I was playing all the formats, it was a lot of cricket. I make sure that I keep myself in that groove. When I enter the team, I make sure that I keep up with the pace of the team, otherwise, I will be left behind."

The last time the Men in Blue played an ODI series in New Zealand, they lost 3-0. Dhawan understands that the Kiwis have a fine pace attack and feels that his men are up for the challenge. He added:

"They have been a good side, a consistent one. They have got a great pace attack and we look forward to taking that challenge in these conditions and batting well. Boys did well in T20Is and we want to carry that momentum in ODIs."

Shikhar Dhawan on players not getting long ropes

As the competition for places in the Indian white-ball team is so high, it is very difficult for some players to get a consistent run of chances. Those on the team also know that a few failures could see them replaced.

Shikhar Dhawan claims the players aren't disheartened by this as they know the team's interest is of utmost importance. He stated:

"It is great for the team, because it has so many great players. Communication on part of coach and captain is the key in such a situation. Players get clarity that why they are not being played. When such transparency is there, players understand that this is all for a bigger interest, the interest of the team."

It will be interesting to see if Shikhar Dhawan backs Sanju Samson in the ODI team after the latter was benched for the entire T20I series.

