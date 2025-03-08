"It makes me laugh" - Former cricketer on unfair advantage allegations against India ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy Final 

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin labeled the ongoing 'unfair home advantage' controversy surrounding India as baseless allegations without merit, as performance shows through in the end. A large section of teams, fans, and pundits, have bemoaned the fact that Rohit Sharma and co. have profited immensely by having the luxury of playing at the same venue.

Ad

According to the hybrid model in place for the 2025 Champions Trophy, India have been scheduled to play all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium. While other teams have had to travel across different venues in Pakistan, and even pull off the odd trip to Dubai to play against India.

India have strongly quashed such claims, with both head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma maintaining that there is not much exploitable advantage on offer.

Ad

Trending

To highlight how playing at the same venue is not as much of an advantage as it sounds, Ashwin cited South Africa's 2009 Champions Trophy campaign as an example. The Graeme Smith-led side played all of their three group stage matches in Centurion, and recorded losses in all of them.

"I want to clear one thing. Tournaments are won on the basis of performances, and not excuses. It makes me laugh after watching the same questions being repeated in the press conferences to captains and coaches. South Africa had played all of their matches at the same venue in the 2009 Champions Trophy, they did not even qualify. India last played ODIs in UAE in the Asia Cup, it was before COVID," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ad

India are yet to lose an ODI match at the Dubai International Stadium, having won the 2018 Asia Cup and a spotless 2025 Champions Trophy campaign until now.

"I know one team, they come to India, lose 4-0, then say that the pitches were not good" - R Ashwin

Team India captain Rohit Sharma highlighted earlier how despite playing at the same venue, they have had to adapt in each match because of how different the surfaces have played out so far.

Ad

Ashwin slammed opposition teams for making a meal out of the fact that India have played at a single venue in the tournament, instead of focusing on their own performance and shortcomings.

"Other teams have toured UAE and played since then, but not India. I know one team, they come to India, lose 4-0, then say that the pitches were not good. Focus on yourselves. Indian cricket is one proud point for this country. To even throw mud on our own players because somebody else is setting the narrative, please don't go for it," Ashwin said.

Ad

The former spinner also lauded New Zealand for handling the matter professionally, and not making excuses. The Blackcaps have had to travel close to 7000 kilometres so far, but have not spoken against the scheduling even once.

"Let's say New Zealand win the final or lose it, and if you go and ask someone like Williamson or Santner, they will for sure say that India played well, that is why New Zealand Cricket team have fans. They are classy and gentlemen. That is why Indian fans do not have a problem with New Zealand also going onto win," he added.

Team India will face New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news