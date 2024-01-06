"It is a massive shift in the Indian team's approach" - Saba Karim on India playing 4 seamers in 1st T20I vs Australia

Saba Karim feels India fielding four seamers in their playing XI in the first T20I against Australia is a massive change in their approach.

The Women in Blue played a four-pronged seam attack in Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar and Amanjot Kaur, and bundled out the Aussie women for 141 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, January 5. The hosts then chased down the below-par target with nine wickets and 14 deliveries to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Karim opined that India fielding a seam-heavy attack is a welcome change in their approach. He said:

"We spoke about playing four fast bowlers. It is a massive shift in the Indian team's approach. I feel India might have played with four seamers in a T20 match in India for the first time."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter feels the approach will yield rich dividends going forward. He explained:

"I feel you will benefit from this. You will unearth new bowlers because of this approach, the way Titas Sadhu was unearthed. You stopped a top-quality batting side at just 141 on a good wicket."

Harmanpreet Kaur mentioned at the post-match presentation that the Indian team management made a last-minute decision to play Titas Sadhu ahead of Saika Ishaque, even though the left-arm spinner had picked up a three-wicket haul in the final T20I against England.

The Bengal seamer proved the decision right by registering figures of 4/17 in four overs to dismantle the Aussie batting lineup.

"India need to win such matches for them to think that they can not only compete but beat Australia in World Cup matches" - Saba Karim

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana's opening-wicket partnership ensured a comprehensive win for India. [P/C: Getty]

Saba Karim believes India's convincing win in the first T20I will hold them in good stead when they face Australia in global events. He stated:

"It was a fight about belief. India need to win such matches for them to think that they can not only compete but beat Australia in World Cup matches. The start has been very good but I want India to win the remaining two matches as well."

Karim termed the win an all-round team effort, elaborating:

"Then only your mindset will shift, whether you can only compete or defeat them as well, and for that, you need to register such wins. It was a complete performance. The bowling was good. After that, the way they chased the target shows we will slowly see the momentum shift in international cricket."

Shafali Verma (64* off 44) and Smriti Mandhana (54 off 52) strung together a 137-run opening partnership in 15.2 overs to virtually seal India's win. Jemimah Rodrigues then struck the winning boundary to hand Australia a crushing defeat.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will Titas Sadhu pick up 2+ wickets in the 2nd T20I against Australia? Yes No 0 votes