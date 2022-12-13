"It doesn't need to cross the line" - Michael Clarke urges South Africa to sledge David Warner over sandpapergate

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has called for South Africa to throw verbal jibes at David Warner in the upcoming Test series over. The 41-year-old feels it will be fair game as long as they don't cross the line given the events of 'sandpapergate.'

Steve Smith and David Warner will face South Africa in a Test for the first time since the ball-tampering fiasco in March 2018. The duo served year-long bans due to their involvement in the same.

The series will be critical for Warner, given his struggles in red-ball cricket of late.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau CONFIRMED: Cricket Australia has suspended Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months following the ball tampering investigation.



Speaking on Sky Sports' radio's The Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke said he wouldn't be surprised to see the Proteas 'have a crack' at the dynamic opener. However, he added that the opener could give it back to them too:

"Their approach to any player that was involved in that ‘Sandpapergate,’ they’ve got it mate. It doesn’t need to cross the line, but you can make it very clear to someone like David Warner that the Australian fans are off him.

"I want to see Davey Warner, if they have a crack at him on the field while he’s batting, go back to being that bulldog and give it back to them, Davey."

Warner has had a tough week, both on field and off the field. The off-field troubles pertain to him withdrawing his appeal to lift the lifetime leadership ban imposed by Cricket Australia as the independent panel called for a public hearing.

The board later criticized the veteran opener for his comments and felt he misunderstood the review process.

Steve Smith backs David Warner to come good against South Africa

Steve Smith and David Warner. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Following Australia's crushing win against the West Indies in Adelaide, Steve Smith condemned Warner's lifetime ban. He believes it's time to move on, given he has done his time. He said (as quoted by cricket.com.au):

"From my point of view, banning someone for life from leadership is just fundamentally wrong. David served his time like I did. It's been a difficult one for him, it's been a difficult week. He's got our full support. Hopefully he can have a really big series for us against South Africa with the bat."

The first Test between the two sides begins on December 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

