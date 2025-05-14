“It would have been nice to do so” - Australian legend reveals unfulfilled wish with Virat Kohli after Test retirement

Australian legend David Warner revealed an unfulfilled wish of his with star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli after he announced his Test retirement. Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.

In an exclusive conversation with Boria Majumdar, David Warner expressed that he would have liked to play with Virat Kohli in the same team at least once and that not being able to do so will remain one of his unfulfilled wishes as a cricketer.

He hailed Kohli as one of the hardest-working players and an excellent ambassador of Test cricket.

"Virat was an excellent ambassador for the format. And that’s because he is one of the most hard working players you will see. We may have been playing for rival teams but this is something I have always respected in him. The attitude and the self belief. In fact, if you ask me I’d have wanted to play with Virat in the same team at least once. It would have been nice to do so. For the sheer energy and the passion, this will remain one of my unfulfilled wishes as a player," Warner revealed.

Kohli played 123 Tests for India and accumulated 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He also notched up 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

David Warner weighs in on the timing of Virat Kohli's Test retirement

There has been a lot of debate around the timing of Virat Kohli's Test retirement. Given his fitness levels, it is believed that Kohli could have carried on for longer in the format.

However, in the same conversation, David Warner stated that while Kohli is only 36 and could have played two more years, a player knows when he/she is done, despite it being a hard call to make.

"I actually look at it differently. He is 36 years of age and surely he could have continued to play for two more years. But that is never the point. If you know you know is what I mean. One day you know that you are done and that’s the hardest call to take. It is about giving up something you so dearly love. That has sustained you all your life," he opined.

Warner also added that wanting to spend more time with a young family could also have been among the reasons for Virat Kohli's Test retirement at just 36. He also congratulated Kohli for making the decision at a time when everyone wanted him to stay rather than wanting him to leave.

