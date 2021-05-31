"It was a no-brainer" - Tim Southee praises Kyle Jamieson for declining an invitation to bowl at Virat Kohli with Dukes ball

Senior New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has praised Kyle Jamieson for declining an invitation to bowl at his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate & captain Virat Kohli with a Dukes ball during IPL 2021.

The RCB skipper, one of the smartest cricketers around, reportedly tried to get an insight into Jamieson's plans ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final. But the 26-year-old Blackcaps cricketer denied the invitation.

Tim Southee has now said it was a no-brainer from Kyle Jamieson to decline Kohli's request.

Talk about making an instant impact. Kyle Jamieson has certainly made an incredible start in his Test career! 🤩 🌟 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UqVNhjQGd4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 29, 2021

“I’m pretty sure that story is true. But that would be the answer to most batsmen – why would you give them a look? It was smart from Virat to see if he’d fall into the trap but for Kyle, it was a no-brainer to not give the guy a glimpse of what he’ll be facing [in the final]," Southee told The Guardian ahead of the series opener against England.

RCB teammate Dan Christian had revealed during IPL 2021 that Kyle Jamieson showed character by standing his ground against India's batting great.

Kyle Jamieson is a massive asset for the side - Tim Southee

Despite playing just six Tests, Kyle Jamieson has already made his mark in red-ball cricket. While he has picked up 36 wickets at an average of 13.27, the New Zealand international has also scored 226 runs at an average of 56.50.

Tim Southee believes Jamieson's addition has boosted the Black Caps' pace attack, which already boasts the likes of Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry and Southee himself.

“But yes, a guy who bowls from 6ft 8in will only enhance any attack like ours. He’s a great kid and driven to improve. He swings the ball and always asks questions, bowling a full length. He’s invaluable with the bat too – a massive asset for the side," Southee added.

The two-match Test between the Black Caps and England will commence June 2 at Lord's followed by the WTC final against India in Southampton.