"It was obviously pretty frustrating to miss the last Test" - Kane Williamson ahead of final Test against England

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson admitted that it was frustrating to miss the second Test against England in Nottingham. The right-handed batter also emphasized his desire to continue as captain and that their focus is on becoming better as a team.

Williamson tested positive for COVID-19 just before the start of the penultimate Test, forcing opener Tom Latham to take over as captain. The tourists slid to a five-wicket defeat and a series loss as England chased 299 on the final day with 22 overs to spare.

Speaking ahead of the third Test in Leeds, Williamson said it's great to be back in the scheme of things. The veteran stated that it was interesting to watch the match from the sidelines and hailed England's gameplay at Trent Bridge.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the Test, the Kiwi captain said:

"It was obviously pretty frustrating to miss the last Test through Covid but it's great to be back in the fold. It was a Test where both teams put their front foot forward, played some shots, it was fast-scoring and in the balance like the first Test."

He added:

"It was interesting to watch and connect from the other side a little bit. There was a lot of effort that went into the match. It was an amazing knock from Jonny, and that's cricket. You do have to applaud the quality England have come in with."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Welcome back to captain Kane Williamson who has rejoined the Test tour party after recovering from Covid-19 & completing his isolation. The squad will have a few days off before heading to Leeds on Sunday to prepare for the 3rd Test #ENGvNZ Welcome back to captain Kane Williamson who has rejoined the Test tour party after recovering from Covid-19 & completing his isolation. The squad will have a few days off before heading to Leeds on Sunday to prepare for the 3rd Test #ENGvNZ https://t.co/BMvh6IsYhm

Jonny Bairstow, who earned the Player of the Match award, smashed a 92-ball 136 that included 14 fours and seven sixes. The keeper-batter added a blazing 179 from 121 deliveries alongside skipper Ben Stokes to fashion the home side's five-wicket victory.

"The picture of leadership in this side is something I'm very passionate about" - Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson will be looking to find some form in Leeds. (Credits: Getty)

Kane Williamson further acknowledged his constant battles with injuries, followed by COVID-19, but he remains keen to lead the side.

The Tauranga-born player stated that England have given them plenty to learn, adding:

"It's been an interesting period with injuries, Covid, other bits and pieces. The picture of leadership in this side is something I'm very passionate about. Certainly, I love playing for my country and there are a number of leaders in this team that share that passion to take steps forward and become a better side."

Williamson added:

"Our focus is to keep getting better. We are up against a strong English side who are always tough to play against. It's trying to learn from some of those lessons."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS



#ENGvNZ Full squad training at Headingley 🏏 Full squad training at Headingley 🏏#ENGvNZ https://t.co/D3skl3vxe8

The Kiwi skipper has struggled for form of late, including in IPL 2022, where he managed only 216 runs in 13 games at an average of 19.63. His dismal form continued in the first Test against England, where he scored only 17 runs.

Williamson will hope to hit the strides as New Zealand look to bounce back in the final Test.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far