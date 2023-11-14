“It could be a one-sided match if our seamers bowl under lights” - S Sreesanth on IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth reckons that the 2023 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand could be a one-sided encounter if the Men in Blue pacers get a chance to bowl under lights. According to Sreesanth, the trio of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj could be lethal during the evening time.

Team India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. The two sides had met in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup as well, with the Kiwis getting the better of India by 18 runs in Manchester.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Sreesanth opined that the hosts could dominate proceedings with the ball in the knockout clash against the Kiwis if they bowl second.

“I feel it could be a one-sided match if our seamers bowl under lights - if Shami, Siraj and Bumrah bowl well. I won’t be easy, but if they use the seam position with the new ball, it won’t be easy for them [New Zealand]. Just in case New Zealand bat first, India must bowl them out inside 300. On Mumbai wickets, such scores can be chased.”

Asked what India should do if they win the toss in the semi-final, the 40-year-old replied that the Men in Blue should bat first.

“India should bat first if they win the toss. It depends on the wicket as well. If it’s a flat track then we should definitely bat first. When we won the World Cup in 1983, we bowled second. In 2011, when we won the World Cup at Wankhede, we batted second. It’s a bit tricky, but I feel we should win the toss and bat first and put up a big score on the board,” Sreesanth commented.

India topped the league stage of the 2023 World Cup, winning all their nine games. On the other hand, the Kiwis finished fourth with five wins and four losses.

“New Zealand batters won’t find it easy to tackle our spinners” - Sreesanth

While sharing his thoughts on the Mumbai surface, Sreesanth stated that it would be interesting to see what kind of track is on offer. According to the former cricketer, the Kiwis might struggle against India’s spinners on a turning surface.

“It would be interesting to see if they prepare a patta (flat) wicket or a turner. Yes, New Zealand have a good spinner in [Mitchell] Santner, but we play spin well. New Zealand batters won’t find it easy to tackle our spinners Kuldeep [Yadav[ and [Ravindra] Jadeja on a turning track,” the former pacer opined.

Both Jadeja and Santner have 16 wickets to their name from nine matches, while Kuldeep has picked up 14 scalps.