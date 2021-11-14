"It is over! Give Australia the trophy already" - Fans react after Australia win the toss in 2021 T20 World Cup final against New Zealand

Australia won the toss in the all-important final of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. On an expected note, Aaron Finch opted to bowl first, as chasing has been the go-to mantra at this venue in recent times.
New Zealand had to make a forced change due to an injury to Devon Conway. Tim Seifert came into the side and replaced Conway in the title fixture. Australia are going in with the same team that defeated Pakistan in the second semi-final.
After the toss went in the Aussie's favor, fans took to Twitter to express their views on the development. Most felt that Australia have the clear edge in the match as dew might play a major role in the second innings.
Here are some of the best reactions:
I think spinners are going to play a crucial role in the final: Sachin Tendulkar on Australia vs New Zealand
Legendary former India batter Sachin Tendulkar opined that spinners might play a match-defining role in the 2021 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia. Sachin also felt that both bowling units were balanced. However, he reserved special praise for Sodhi and Zampa as they performed well during the tournament.
Previewing the final match in a video on his Facebook account, Sachin Tendulkar said:
"Both Aus and NZ have played good cricket. Both of their balance is their fast bowlers, but their leg spinners have been successful. Sodhi for NZ and Zampa for Aus. I think both these spinners are going to play a crucial role in the final. All the other bowlers have to bowl keeping them in the centre. They are leg-spinners and they have wicket-taking ability."
He added:
"There is another competition between Boult and Finch. Boult will try surprising Finch with bouncers because I have this feeling that Finch might be thinking about his footwork and will be focusing more on his line and things like this, the bowlers try surprising you with bouncers."
Both teams are looking strong on paper. Fans will be looking forward to witnessing an entertaining encounter tonight.