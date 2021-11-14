"It is over! Give Australia the trophy already" - Fans react after Australia win the toss in 2021 T20 World Cup final against New Zealand

Australia won the toss in the all-important final of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. On an expected note, Aaron Finch opted to bowl first, as chasing has been the go-to mantra at this venue in recent times.

New Zealand had to make a forced change due to an injury to Devon Conway. Tim Seifert came into the side and replaced Conway in the title fixture. Australia are going in with the same team that defeated Pakistan in the second semi-final.

After the toss went in the Aussie's favor, fans took to Twitter to express their views on the development. Most felt that Australia have the clear edge in the match as dew might play a major role in the second innings. Several cricketers also gave their predictions for the match through their Twitter handles.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Aus boys have plenty of match winners but I feel it may be Kane and the boys time. 🇳🇿🏆 All the best to both teams @BLACKCAPS and @CricketAus tonight in the T20 World Cup Final.Aus boys have plenty of match winners but I feel it may be Kane and the boys time. 🇳🇿🏆 All the best to both teams @BLACKCAPS and @CricketAus tonight in the T20 World Cup Final. Aus boys have plenty of match winners but I feel it may be Kane and the boys time. 🇳🇿🏆

Stat Courtesy #T20WorldCupFinal Interesting to know that #Australia have won all the four knockout matches against #NewZealand at ICC events and the Kiwis have never defeated Aussies in any of the knockout games across formats (17 occassions).Stat Courtesy @ESPNcricinfo Interesting to know that #Australia have won all the four knockout matches against #NewZealand at ICC events and the Kiwis have never defeated Aussies in any of the knockout games across formats (17 occassions). Stat Courtesy @ESPNcricinfo #T20WorldCupFinal

1. Aust bowl/restrict NZ 155

2. Phillips most 6’s NZ

3. Milne best bowler NZ

4. Mitchell top scorer NZ

5. Marsh top score Oz.

6. Maxwell most 6’s Oz

7. Pat C best bowler Oz

7. Aussies win by 6 wkts



A) Set alarm and wake at 1am?

B) Stay up all night and go through? Or

C) watch replay tomorrow morning? #Clueless What to do?A) Set alarm and wake at 1am?B) Stay up all night and go through? OrC) watch replay tomorrow morning? #AusVsNZ What to do? A) Set alarm and wake at 1am? B) Stay up all night and go through? Or C) watch replay tomorrow morning? #AusVsNZ #Clueless

Kirān🎀🐼 @itx_kiranmalik #T20WorldCupFinal This man deserves this world cup. My prayers and support for Newzealand today #AusVsNZ This man deserves this world cup. My prayers and support for Newzealand today #AusVsNZ #T20WorldCupFinal https://t.co/yp6aEJbiWH

Sambit Bal @sambitbal NZ were already up against history (a 1-16 record in knockout matches), and the odds just got longer with the loss of the toss. But then, winning a world title was meant to be easy #AusVsNZ NZ were already up against history (a 1-16 record in knockout matches), and the odds just got longer with the loss of the toss. But then, winning a world title was meant to be easy #AusVsNZ

Santosh Lakkoju @SanSahib @ICC Australia it is.. I am really disappointed with the obvious result this world cup. There is no interest in the game anymore. @ICC Australia it is.. I am really disappointed with the obvious result this world cup. There is no interest in the game anymore.

The match ups we need to win to get across the line are: Warner v Boult, Starc v Guptill and Maxwell v



I feel so fortunate to be here to experience this in a different way. An exciting night for Australia cricket to have another chance to win that elusive @T20WorldCup The match ups we need to win to get across the line are: Warner v Boult, Starc v Guptill and Maxwell v Sodhi I feel so fortunate to be here to experience this in a different way. An exciting night for Australia cricket to have another chance to win that elusive @T20WorldCup!The match ups we need to win to get across the line are: Warner v Boult, Starc v Guptill and Maxwell v Sodhi.I feel so fortunate to be here to experience this in a different way.

I think spinners are going to play a crucial role in the final: Sachin Tendulkar on Australia vs New Zealand

Legendary former India batter Sachin Tendulkar opined that spinners might play a match-defining role in the 2021 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia. Sachin also felt that both bowling units were balanced. However, he reserved special praise for Sodhi and Zampa as they performed well during the tournament.

Previewing the final match in a video on his Facebook account, Sachin Tendulkar said:

"Both Aus and NZ have played good cricket. Both of their balance is their fast bowlers, but their leg spinners have been successful. Sodhi for NZ and Zampa for Aus. I think both these spinners are going to play a crucial role in the final. All the other bowlers have to bowl keeping them in the centre. They are leg-spinners and they have wicket-taking ability."

He added:

"There is another competition between Boult and Finch. Boult will try surprising Finch with bouncers because I have this feeling that Finch might be thinking about his footwork and will be focusing more on his line and things like this, the bowlers try surprising you with bouncers."

Both teams are looking strong on paper. Fans will be looking forward to witnessing an entertaining encounter tonight.

