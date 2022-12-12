It was all possible because of the crowd: Smriti Mandhana shares heartfelt message to fans after India's thrilling win over Australia

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana thanked the fans who flocked to the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday to support the team on Sunday, December 11. The fans were treated to a thriller as the Women in Blue beat world champions Australia in a Super Over.

India needed a mammoth target of 188 to complete a record chase and it was Mandhana who led from the front, scoring an incredible 79 off just 49 balls. The southpaw later scored 13 runs from just three balls in the Super Over to set up a memorable win for her team.

In a video posted by BCCI, here's what Smriti Mandhana had to say to the 47,000+ fans who had come to the stadium to support the Indian team:

"Thank you everyone for coming. It was an amazing, amazing atmosphere! We all love our people who come to support us. Unreal game, didn't expect. But I think it was all possible because of the crowd. Please keep coming and we will try and make you guys proud."

Smriti Mandhana on playing in front of family

Smriti Mandhana's family and close friends are based in Mumbai and it is always special for the southpaw to play in front of her home crowd. Her family and close friends came to the game on Sunday and Mandhana felt really good that she was able to deliver a stellar performance in front of her loved ones.

On this, here's what she told Richa Ghosh after the game:

"We played in Mumbai after quite a long time, I think we last played here in 2018-19. My parents and also some close friends were here so it was a special feeling.

"I always try to make them proud and I hope we as a team made them proud because what matters to them the most is India winning. I hope they go back with smiling faces."

Team India took a victory lap after the game and thanked the fans for their support. Next up, the two teams will clash in the third T20I at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday, December 14, with the series level at 1-1.

