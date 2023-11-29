“It was as quiet as a library” - Pat Cummins on the moment from the 2023 World Cup final that he’ll savor for a long time

Australian captain Pat Cummins recently revealed that he was stunned with the deafening silence that followed Virat Kohli’s dismissal in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Cummins added that, at that point, it seemed like the stadium with nearly 100,000 people had turned into a library, adding that he will savor the special moment for a long time to come.

Australia beat India by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final to be crowned ODI world champions for the sixth time. Sent into bat after losing the toss, India were 148/3 in the 29th over. Their hopes of posting a big total rested heavily on Kohli. The latter, however, fell to Cummins for 54 off 63 balls, inside-edging a delivery from the Australian skipper back onto his stumps.

Recalling the crowd reaction to Kohli’s dismissal, Cummins was quoted as saying by The Age:

"We're in a huddle after the wicket of Kohli in the final & (Steve) Smith says, 'Boys, listen to the crowd.’ And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library, 100,000-plus Indians there & it was so quiet. I'll savor that moment for a long time.”

Team India lost their way after Kohli’s dismissal in the 2023 World Cup final. KL Rahul top-scored with 66, but it came off 107 balls and featured only one four as the hosts were held to 240. Australia chased down the target in 43 overs as India lost yet another knockout clash in an ICC event.

“It shows the strength of Australian cricket at the moment” - Cummins on team’s all-round success

Before lifting the ODI World Cup, Australia had also beaten India in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final. They also retained the Ashes in England. Earlier, they also won the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Reflecting on Australia’s consistent performance across formats, Cummins credited the overall setup and commented:

"To hold one trophy takes a lot. But, to hold them across formats really shows our amazing coaching group and also the squad of players. You can't do that with 11 players. You need 25 really good players. So, it shows the strength of Australian cricket at the moment and the appetite of the guys to compete whenever they play."

"Everything takes a lot out of you, but the guys keep rocking up and performing, which is as pleasing as anything else," the fast bowler added.

Chasing 241 in the World Cup final, Australia slipped to 47/3. However, Travis Head (137 off 120) and Marnus Labuschagne (58* off 110) combined to lift the Aussies to a memorable triumph.