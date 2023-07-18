"It was quite a big milestone individually" - Steve Smith cites 100th Test occasion was mentally draining

Australia's star batter Steve Smith acknowledged that the occasion of his 100th Test match last week left him drained. Hence, the 34-year-old believes that an extended break has him refreshed ahead of the 4th Ashes Test, starting on Wednesday, July 19.

Smith, who featured in his 100th Test at Headingley, had a forgettable game as he managed only 24 runs. The right-handed batter's uncharacteristic shot, especially in the second innings of the match, triggered plenty of backlash.

Speaking on The Unplayable podcast, the 34-year-old admitted that the occasion was taxing, given that he was looking back on his Test achievements so far. However, the former captain revealed feeling fresh ahead of the pivotal 4th Test.

"Honestly, I needed a break. It was quite a draining week mentally with emotions flying around at what I'd achieved. I usually don't like to think about that kind of thing, but it was quite a big milestone individually. I was just quite mentally drained from to begin with. I certainly didn't feel as switched on as I would have liked out in the middle. It's been good to refresh and I feel a lot more focused mentally this week."

The New South Wales batter has an encouraging record at Old Trafford, averaging a staggering 100.25 in two Tests. The Aussie vice-captain made a stunning 211 in the 2019 Ashes series at the venue.

"I feel like I've got through some pretty tough periods" - Steve Smith

The 100-Test veteran feels that Australia have been excellent throughout the series, despite being inconsistent at different stages. Smith hopes to make an impact at Old Trafford as the Test looms a series-sealing game for Australia.

"I was pretty sure that they would come up with some different stuff. I feel like I've got through some pretty tough periods; Lord’s when the lights were on, and had an impact in that game. Didn't have as much impact in the first and third games as I'd like," Steve Smith said.

"But we've played four Test matches here, I've got two hundreds in four games, which is probably better than my record overall, in terms of hundreds scored and games played. Hopefully I can have an impact in the last two," he added.

England pulled one back at Headingley to stay alive in the five-match series as it stands at 2-1 in favor of Australia. The third Test saw contributions from Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Harry Brook.