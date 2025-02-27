“It raises questions about the overall integrity of the tournament” - Former Aussie star’s huge statement on India’s 2025 Champions Trophy schedule

Former Australia speedster Mitchell Johnson questioned the integrity of Champions Trophy 2025 as India were allowed to play all their matches in Dubai. While Johnson understands that the Men in Blue have security concerns in Pakistan, he reckons they still have an undue advantage.

Ad

Although Pakistan won the hosting rights for the eight-team tournament, the BCCI refused to send their men's team to the nation, citing security issues. After months of reported resistance, the PCB agreed to a hybrid model, allowing India to play their games in Dubai. The UAE city will also host the Champions Trophy final if the Men in Blue qualify.

In his column for The Nightly, Johnson wrote the cricket governing body, ICC, was equally responsible for handling matters related to India. He opined:

Ad

Trending

"The 2025 Champions Trophy has generated quite a bit of discussion, particularly about India’s arrangement to play in Abu Dhabi [Dubai] not Pakistan which allows them to play on the same pitch for the entire tournament. Many respected voices have pointed out that this seems unfair to the other teams and it’s an argument that has legitimate weight despite the obvious security concerns India has about playing in Pakistan. This isn’t the first time the governing body has come under fire for how it handles matters related to India and it raises questions about the overall integrity of the tournament."

Ad

The former Mumbai Indians pacer feels if India reach the final, they will have another unfair advantage since the opposition will take time to get used to the conditions. He added:

"This situation also brings up several questions regarding the tournament’s fairness, especially as the finals approach. If the finals end up in Dubai, teams will definitely need to be prepared to travel quickly and adjust to the local conditions, which can be a significant challenge."

Ad

Rohit Sharma and Co. have eased their way into the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy, defeating Pakistan and Bangladesh comfortably. They will face New Zealand in their final group game on March 2.

"They can’t take Afghanistan lightly" - Mitchell Johnson on Australia's Champions Trophy semi-final chances

Mitchell Johnson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although Johnson feels Australia thrive in pressure situations, he reckons Afghanistan have nothing to lose, making them dangerous. The two sides are set to face off in their final group-stage game of the competition on Friday, February 28.

Ad

Talking of the match, Johnson wrote:

"After the washout with South Africa, Australia finds itself in a strong position. However, they can’t take Afghanistan lightly, they have a talented squad and will be confident against Australia after beating them in the T20 World Cup last year. Australia usually thrives in pressure situations and big tournaments, but Afghanistan will be coming in without the weight of expectation, which can make them a dangerous opponent."

Notably, Afghanistan defeated England by eight runs to strengthen their chances of reaching the last four following a loss against South Africa. Australia, too, have defeated England while their game against the Proteas was washed off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback