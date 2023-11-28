"It was really doubling down" - Andrew McDonald reveals how Australia sparked turnaround to win 2023 World Cup after 2 early losses

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald opened up on how they sparked the remarkable turnaround from two losses to winning the 2023 World Cup. The former all-rounder revealed that it was about doubling down on what they were doing and sticking to their strengths.

The Men in Yellow found themselves under pressure after heavy defeats to India and South Africa in the first two games. However, they would go on to win the trophy by defeating the same two teams in knockouts, sealing their sixth crown in front of a record crowd in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to SEN Whately (h/t Foxsports.com.au), McDonald revealed that they had a get-together meeting after the league match defeat to South Africa and urged the players to trust their methods.

"There was a get-together post-game. But once again, that was really just to reinforce that we were on the right path. It was about, ‘Let’s stick to it and believe in what we’ve set out to achieve’, and that it will come to fruition eventually, albeit it didn’t in the first couple of games.

"It was really doubling down. I think we’ve had moments like that when we were 0-2 in India in the Test series as well and you bring the group together and it’s really just reiterating what you set out in the first place."

Australia's fielding was the main point of concern in the first two games of the tournament as they fluffed several regulation chances. Nevertheless, it hit top gear by the time they made it to the knockout stages.

"People sitting back here probably thought that was the end of our World Cup" - Andrew McDonald on Australia vs Sri Lanka fixture

The 42-year-old lauded Pat Cummins and David Warner for their special efforts against Sri Lanka in Lucknow after Kusal Mendis' men started strongly, elaborating:

"We came up against Sri Lanka and I thought the bravery was in the moment where Pat Cummins bowed back-to-back bouncers. The second bouncer saw the downfall of Nissanka with a great running catch from Davey Warner. I think they were 0/125 at that point in time. No doubt people sitting back here probably thought that was the end of our World Cup."

McDonald added:

"We were able to turn it. Patty’s bravery, some fielding execution, an easy run chase and away we went from there. We didn’t really look back. There were times when we got stressed as well after that. But it was an incredible run, an incredible streak. We got going at the right time."

Australia are currently playing a five-game T20I series against India, where they have lost the first two matches.