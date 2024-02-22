“It was not really good, I only used it twice” – UP Warriorz’s Danielle Wyatt on bat gifted by Virat Kohli

England Women’s cricketer Danielle Wyatt recently revealed that the bat gifted to her by Virat Kohli was not good enough and she only used it twice.

For the unversed, Kohli had gifted Wyatt the bat during India's tour of England in 2014. The development came months after she wrote on X:

“Kholi marry me!!!”

Expand Tweet

Wyatt used that bat during England Women's tour of India in 2018. During a question-and-answer session with The Quint, Wyatt recently said:

“It [The bat gifted by Kohli] was not really good, I only used it twice”

Watch the video below:

Wyatt further added that growing up, her idol was English footballer David Beckham and not Kohli among available options:

“Definitely, David Beckham, he’s always been my idol growing up.”

Wyatt, who has a T20I ton (124 at Brabourne Stadium in 2018) against India Women, picked the Women in Blue as her favorite opponent:

“Love playing India against because I’ve had success against them in the past.”

Danielle Wyatt further picked India vice-captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana as one player she wished to be a part of England owing to the excellent camaraderie they shared at Southern Braves in The Hundred. The duo won the tournament last year.

She said:

“Smriti Mandhana, I love batting with her in The Hundred. We bat well together. She has strengths and weaknesses, so I do I have. We complement each other quite well.”

Danielle Wyatt to play for UP Warriorz in WPL 2024

Danielle Wyatt will play for UP Warriorz in the upcoming second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The 32-year-old was roped in by the UP-based franchise for INR 30 lakh at the auction after getting unsold last year.

Wyatt has a sensational record in T20Is, with 2,602 runs in 130 innings at a strike rate of 127.23, including two tons and 13 half-centuries. She is also a handy off-spinner, with 46 wickets in 45 innings at an economy rate of 5.65.

Apart from The Hundred, she has also played in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App