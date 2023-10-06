"It’s actually been sickening" - David Warner lashes out at media scrutinising his retirement ahead of 2023 World Cup

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has called out the extensive media coverage surrounding his retirement, labeling it 'sickening'. The left-handed batter has stressed that he always tries to put his best foot forward across formats to help his team.

Before the World Test Championship final this year against India, Warner went public with his plan to play just one more year of international cricket, saying that he was likely to play his final Test against Pakistan in Sydney in 2024. The T20 World Cup next year is likely to be his last Australia assignment in white-ball cricket.

Speaking to Fox Cricket now, Warner said he can't wait to bow out of the game so the media can leave him alone.

"I just can’t wait to finish, and then they’ll have to find someone else’s name to use as clickbait. It’s incredible. To be honest – if I’m being brutally honest, it’s actually been sickening. And that’s why I always put it back to the team. It’s about the team. It’s not about me and what I’m doing.

"For me, it’s about going out there and trying to put my best foot forward and playing to the best of my ability to put the team in a good position. That’s why I gave an end date. Because that’s when I’m ending – that’s when I intend to end," he said.

Warner is the most in-form Aussie batter leading into the 2023 World Cup as he scored half-centuries in all three ODIs against India recently. The New South Wales cricketer also made a brisk 48 in the warm-up game against Pakistan.

David Warner hints at moving to commentary after retirement

Earlier this year, the 36-year-old said that he is likely to do part-time commentary over the next 12 months before moving to full-time. He stated, as quoted by Fox Cricket:

"Look people have already been talking about my retirement, but another 12 months to go and we’ll see how we go from there. Over these next 12 months, I’ll probably do some part-time (commentary) stuff, wherever I’m needed or wherever I’m available I’ll help out as much as I can. For me it’s just about calling the situation as it is, analyse the game and try and bring my cricketing brain up to the commentary box."

Meanwhile, Australia will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against India on October 8.