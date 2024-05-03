"It's always hard speaking to someone that's been left out"- Tom Moody hails Indian captain Rohit Sharma for speaking to Rinku Singh after T20 WC snub

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has heaped praise on Indian captain Rohit Sharma for having an honest conversation with Rinku Singh after the latter was left out of India's 15-man T20 World Cup squad for the showpiece event in the West Indies and the USA next month.

Moody shed light on how as a captain it was important for Rohit to speak to Rinku after his omission and added that the former was a 'very good leader'.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Tom Moody said about Rohit Sharma:

"It's easier to speak to someone when they're included in the side. It's always hard speaking to someone that's been left out, particularly under those circumstances. So that's why Rohit Sharma is so highly regarded around the playing group, is that he is a very, very good leader. And he's got those soft skills, which are so important around communication."

Moody also agreed with chief selector Ajit Agarkar's explanation of why Rinku Singh didn't make it to the 15-man squad. Agarkar told reporters that leaving Rinku out was a tough decision but it was only because the Men in Blue wanted an extra bowling option.

Tom Moody on Hardik Pandya's role in Indian T20 WC team

There has been a lot of chatter around Hardik Pandya's form in IPL 2024 and whether he warrants a place in the starting XI for the Men in Blue at the T20 World Cup. However, Tom Moody believes the skills that Hardik brings to the table are simply irreplaceable. He stated:

"Name me three other people who can do what Hardik Pandya is doing. I think he stands head and shoulders above anyone who is competing for that particular role. I think Ajit Agarkar has recognised that that is the case and we have to give him a longer rope with regards to his recovery, with regards to his form, and everything else, because he is a very precious commodity in this country."

Hardik Pandya has scored just 197 runs in IPL 2024 so far and has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 11. With Rinku absent, India would need their vice-captain to get back among the runs as a finisher.

