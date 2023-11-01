"It's a beautiful picture" - Dale Steyn hails Grant Elliott's gesture after 2015 World Cup semi-final

Former South African paceman Dale Steyn recalled Grant Elliot's heartwarming gesture following the 2015 World Cup semifinal. Steyn suggested that it was the most significant thing he took out of that World Cup, other than wanting to win the trophy.

Elliott guided New Zealand to a thrilling victory over the Proteas by hitting a six off Steyn's bowling when his side required 5 off the final 2 deliveries. However, the right-handed helped a distraught Steyn to his feet and hugged him, earning widespread praise for that gesture.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the retired cricketer highlighted the artistic beauty of the photo and remains an unforgettable moment of his career. He said:

"I absolutely love it. I believe everything happens for a reason. Maybe my whole participation in that World Cup led up to that one moment. That one moment when you get up where Grant Elliott put his hand out. It's a beautiful picture. It's something I really enjoy, from an artistic point of view. I think it's a wonderful picture and it represents so much."

The 40-year-old hailed Elliott for representing what true sportsmanship spirit, elaborating:

"Although I didn't go on to win the World Cup and did Grant, that one picture right there could mean so much to so many people in terms of what it means to play this game, what it means to be a good sportsman, what it means to lose and pick yourself up, what it means to win and pick somebody up whom you've just beaten."

Elliott also top-scored in the 2015 World Cup final against Australia at the MCG with 83 off 82 deliveries. However, the Kiwis managed only 183 on the board and the hosts chased it down with 7 wickets to spare.

"I'm very proud of that moment" - Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The former No. 1 Test bowler suggested that the moment was a consolation for him for not winning the World Cup, adding:

"I'm happy to be a part of that. Ideally yes, I want to win a World Cup. So does everybody else who comes to the World Cup. There's only going to be one team that wins the World Cup. But that one picture over there, I'm very proud of that moment."

South Africa will hope to break that long-standing jinx of not winning the World Cup this year at the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup in India.