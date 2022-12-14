Create

"It's becoming painful to see Indian team with him in it" - Twitterati disappointed with KL Rahul's tame dismissal against Bangladesh

By Gokul Nair
Modified Dec 14, 2022 11:04 AM IST
KL Rahul was dismissed midway through the first session on Day 1 in the first Test against Bangladesh

Team India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul could not make the most of a good batting surface on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 14. He scored a sluggish 22 off 54 deliveries before being dismissed midway through the first session.

Rahul opened the innings with Shubman Gill after winning the toss and deciding to bat first. The slow surface on offer at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium did not have much in it for the pacers, leading to Shakib Al Hasan introducing himself into the attack with the new ball in the sixth over itself.

Team India arguably got into a shell after Taijul Islam dismissed Gill. With new batter Cheteshwar Pujara settling in, the onus was on Rahul to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, the Bangladesh bowlers kept things tight.

The opening batter tried to play an expansive drive off a half-volley by Khaled Ahmed in the 19th over. However, he chopped the delivery onto his stumps courtesy of a thick inside edge, bringing his innings to a very early end. He was clearly miffed with himself for not having made the most of the opportunity and vented his frustration with a punch to the bat.

Fans were exasperated by the stand-in skipper's timid approach and the manner of his dismissal. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Kl rahul try some new ways to get out#indvsbang
I know the word merit has been thrown out in Indian cricket but as an ardent cricket fan it's becoming painful to see Indian team with Kl Rahul in it.*Your every like means you want this player to be dropped.#INDvBAN #BANvIND
@klrahul said they will play aggressive cricket 🏏.So, for him 19.3 overs and 48-3 is an aggression, thanks for helping us to understand the meaning of aggression 😉😅🫡🫡#indvsbang#CricketTwitter Please learn from #ENGLAND , how to play Test cricket now days#BCCI
Inside edge off the bat onto the stumps.. KL Rahul has a fundamental flaw in the technique, which I’m surprised the batting coach is not working on. @BCCI
The Ultra Aggressive batsman got out on 22 off 54 balls. #KLRahul #Fraud
KL Rahul.... playing positive cricket.... getting out while playing defensive stroke.Mental problems have no solution.
Shetty Anna just banged his head against the wall. #KLRahul
Both KL Rahul and Shubham Gill have wasted opportunities to score big on what seems to be a belter of a track. #BANvIND
Perfect bazball innings from @klrahul 😂😂. Isko captain kisne banaya yaar 🤦🏻 #INDvsBAN
Inside Edge And Kl Rahul How Many times, Unfortunate #BANvIND
KL Rahul: “You are going to see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side”.Following the #INDvsBAN test match and the aforementioned 'aggressive cricket' seems to be missing. Agreed, it is a slow wicket with low bounce but the statement did not come with '*Conditions Apply'.
KL Rahul only playing to save his spot in the team no intent at all to score runs @klrahul
All the talks of aggressive cricket and yet letting go freebies and playing boring on easy pitch #indvsban #klrahul #shubmangill
So KL Rahul goes out for 22. Inconsistency. But he has solid backing. He will continue to play. No stopping.
Despite getting out in same fashion since IPL, KL Rahul has still not improved his technique. I don't know who to blame but this is miserable and pathetic tbh. If fans can observe it, why can't the player?? #BANvsIND
KL Rahul went from giving bold statements to getting 'bowled' in no time. @BCCI#BANvIND #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN

Team India tottering at 48-3 after Virat Kohli follows KL Rahul back to the hut

The visitors were primed for a comfortable morning session on a rather harmless surface upfront. Gill and Rahul negotiated the opening hour with ease to put up 41 runs together for the first wicket.

Things took a turn for the worse as Bangladesh struck thrice in the space of six overs to leave Team India in a slight spot of bother.

After the skipper was dismissed by Khaled, left-arm spinner Taijul produced a gem of a delivery to send Virat Kohli back for just one run. The former India skipper opted to review the decision but had to walk back after the umpire's decision stood following a straightforward call.

At the time of writing, Rishabh Pant and Pujara were trying to rebuild the innings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
