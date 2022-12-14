"It's becoming painful to see Indian team with him in it" - Twitterati disappointed with KL Rahul's tame dismissal against Bangladesh

Team India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul could not make the most of a good batting surface on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 14. He scored a sluggish 22 off 54 deliveries before being dismissed midway through the first session.
Rahul opened the innings with Shubman Gill after winning the toss and deciding to bat first. The slow surface on offer at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium did not have much in it for the pacers, leading to Shakib Al Hasan introducing himself into the attack with the new ball in the sixth over itself.
Team India arguably got into a shell after Taijul Islam dismissed Gill. With new batter Cheteshwar Pujara settling in, the onus was on Rahul to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, the Bangladesh bowlers kept things tight.
The opening batter tried to play an expansive drive off a half-volley by Khaled Ahmed in the 19th over. However, he chopped the delivery onto his stumps courtesy of a thick inside edge, bringing his innings to a very early end. He was clearly miffed with himself for not having made the most of the opportunity and vented his frustration with a punch to the bat.
Team India tottering at 48-3 after Virat Kohli follows KL Rahul back to the hut
The visitors were primed for a comfortable morning session on a rather harmless surface upfront. Gill and Rahul negotiated the opening hour with ease to put up 41 runs together for the first wicket.
Things took a turn for the worse as Bangladesh struck thrice in the space of six overs to leave Team India in a slight spot of bother.
After the skipper was dismissed by Khaled, left-arm spinner Taijul produced a gem of a delivery to send Virat Kohli back for just one run. The former India skipper opted to review the decision but had to walk back after the umpire's decision stood following a straightforward call.
At the time of writing, Rishabh Pant and Pujara were trying to rebuild the innings.
