"It's the best Day 1 ground to bowl at in the country" - Stuart Broad questions Virat Kohli's decision

England fast bowler Stuart Broad, who has been ruled out of the series with an injury, has questioned India skipper Virat Kohli's decision to bat after winning the toss at Headingley on Wednesday.

Kohli, who won the toss for the first time in the series, opted to bat first which has left Stuart Broad surprised. The veteran pacer stated that it was a brave call from Virat Kohli as the wicket is likely to get better as the match progresses.

Taking to Twitter, Broad wrote:

"Huge hour for England! 3 big wickets. Brave call from India to bat first, it’s the best Day 1 ground to bowl at in the country IMO. Pitch will get better & better. Won’t be much in it for the seamers from Day 3 onwards- enough in it now!"

Meanwhile, James Anderson wreaked havoc with the new ball. The veteran fast bowler removed KL Rahul (0) in the first over before removing Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and Virat Kohli (7) cheaply.

India are reeling at 30/3 at the time of writing, with England fancying their chance of picking up a couple of more wickets. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will have to play big innings to bail the visitors out of danger.

Stuart Broad ruled out with a calf injury

Stuart Broad, who looked off-colour in the first Test at Trent Bridge, has been ruled out of the entire India series with a calf injury he suffered in the lead up to the second Test at Lord's.

The 35-year-old underwent a MRI in London soon after, which revealed a tear. Stuart Broad, who is one away from 150th Test match, will hope to regain full fitness ahead of the Ashes scheduled to commence on December 8.

