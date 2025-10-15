“It’s a big call from Team India” - AB de Villiers questions star pacer’s exclusion from AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 15, 2025 11:24 IST
South Africa Arrival Press Conference - Source: Getty
AB de Villiers was surprised by one of India's selection calls for the Australian ODIs [Credit: Getty]

Former South African captain AB de Villiers expressed his surprise at Team India excluding ace pacer Mohammed Shami from the squad for the upcoming ODI series in Australia. The 35-year-old failed to make the cut despite India picking four specialist pacers in their roster for the three ODIs against Australia.

Shami struggled with an ankle injury post the 2023 ODI World Cup, resulting in his absence from the national setup for over a year. He finally returned to the Indian white-ball sides at the start of 2025 against England.

However, modest returns in the ODI and T20I formats against England, followed by a mediocre Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, have Shami searching for a spot in the team.

Talking about the veteran pacer's omission on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said (11:56):

"It is a big call from Team India. It feels like, in a certain way, they've moved on from him. I don't know the behind the scenes story, if there maybe a couple of niggles he's still carrying. Maybe he lost a yard of pace and he doesn't quite have that zip that he used to. Those could all play a part. It doesn't mean it's the end of the road for him."
He continued:

"If he can still find that extra yard of pace, as that is one thing I picked up - He lost a little bit of pace recently and maybe that is the reason why he is not in the national team anymore. But hopefully he makes a really good comeback. I am a big fan of Shami, he's a wonderful bowler. Always asks questions of the batters."
Despite not being at his best, Shami's numbers since returning from injury this year have been fairly decent, with 14 wickets in nine games at an average of 27.64 and an economy of 6.20.

"A great asset to have in the team if he's in form" - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers believes a fit and in-form Mohammed Shami remains a valuable asset for Team India across formats. The seasoned seamer endured a dismal IPL 2025 season with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), picking up only six wickets in nine matches at an average of 56.16 and an economy of over 11.

"He's a wicket-to-wicket bowler and a great asset to have in the team if he's in form, fit and raring to go. Obviously it is very disappointing not to see him there as he's a very entertaining performer for Team India," said De Villiers (via the aforementioned source).

Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 24 scalps in seven games at an average of 10.70, including three 5-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, India's three-match ODI series in Australia begins in Perth on October 19.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

