"It's a big setback" - Shardul Thakur on missing out on India's T20 World Cup squad

All-rounder Shardul Thakur has admitted that "it's a big setback" to miss out on India's T20 World Cup squad.

The Men in Blue persisted with Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of Shardul for the marquee event, which will take place in Australia, starting on October 16. The Indian think tank also didn't include him in the four-member reserve list for the T20 World Cup.

Although Shardul is gutted to miss out on the ICC event, he has his eyes set on the ODI World Cup at home next year. Addressing reporters ahead of the second ODI against South Africa, he said:

"Of course, it's a big setback. Every player dreams of playing in the World Cup, not just play, but win it as well."

He added:

"It's okay I'm not selected this time. But there's still a lot of cricket left and also there's the ODI World Cup next year. My focus will be to do well in whatever matches I play and make winning contributions."

•8-1-35-2 with the ball.

•33(31) with the bat.



Shardul was one of India's top performers in the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6. He picked up two wickets before scoring 33 off 31 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as India lost the contest by nine runs.

"I will be mentally ready if I'm given a call-up" - Shardul Thakur on coming in as a replacement in India's T20 World Cup squad

India have been rocked by two injuries ahead of the T20 World Cup, with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the mega event.

While stating that injuries are "part and parcel of the game", Shardul stressed that he will be mentally ready if called upon as a replacement. The all-rounder explained:

"Injuries are part and parcel of the game, at some point, someone is going to get injured. We should not take it by heart honestly. There is a lot more cricket to come.

"If injuries happen then anyone can come at any point of time. As of now, your responsibility is to be ready whenever and wherever you're asked to play. I will be mentally ready if I'm given a call-up. That's all in my hands."

Shardul will next be seen in action in the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. The Men in Blue will hope to level the three-match series after losing the first game.

