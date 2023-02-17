"It's called karma" - Top 10 funny memes after Chetan Sharma resigns as chief selector following his controversial comments in a sting operation video

Chetan Sharma resigned from his post as the chief selector of the All India Senior Selection Committee on Friday, February 17. According to a report on ANI, Sharma sent his resignation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who promptly approved it.

Sharma has been embroiled in controversy since Tuesday. February 14, when a sting operation video featuring him went viral on social media platforms.

In the video, he made shocking revelations about the ego-driven rift between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli, which resulted in the ousting of Kohli from the ODI captaincy. He claimed that Ganguly disliked the former Indian captain and went on to call Kohli a liar.

Fans took note of his resignation on Friday and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter. Many were glad to see him leave, as he made many contentious decisions during his tenure as chief selector.

"None of the top India players talk to him"- BCCI official denies Chetan Sharma's claims in sting operation video

In a PTI report, a BCCI official dismissed Chetan Sharma's claim that he had long conversations with top players.

He opened up about how such a thing never happened and stated that although he was there during the T20 World Cup in Australia, none of the players bothered to chat with him much.

"Chetan spoke a bit too much," he said. "None of the top India players talk to him. Have you seen him speak to Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma publicly in any training session? He would stand in one corner during T20 World Cup in Australia and no one bothered to speak to him."

"No player or selector will be comfortable on sharing a cordial relationship even with well-meaning journalists after this sting as the trust factor has been compromised," the BCCI source said.

