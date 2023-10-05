"It's déjà vu as the World Cup returns to our cricket-crazy nation"- Yuvraj Singh about 2023 ICC ODI World Cup

2011 World Cup-winning Indian team member Yuvraj Singh felt nostalgic on Thursday as the tournament returned to the country after 12 years. He played a starring role in India's victorious campaign in the 2011 ODI World Cup with stellar all-round performances.

New Zealand are squaring off against England in the curtain raiser of the 2023 World Cup on Thursday (October 5) in Ahmedabad. Yuvraj Singh took to his official Instagram handle on the occasion and shared a long post reminiscing about the 2011 World Cup campaign. Singh wrote:

"As I reflect on the incredible journey we had during the 2011 World Cup, I can't help but feel a rush of nostalgia. The joy of representing our nation on home soil and bringing the World Cup home was a moment I'll cherish forever. Now, it's déjà vu as the World Cup returns to our cricket-crazy nation.

On the emotions he felt in 2011, he continued:

"The same love, the same passion, and the same expectations from a billion hearts. I've witnessed firsthand what it feels like to lift that trophy, and I want each one of you to experience that euphoria. It's a journey of hard work, dedication, and teamwork, and I have full faith in our incredible Indian squad.

Yuvraj Singh also gave a message to the current cricketers, which read:

"Remember, the World Cup isn't just about winning a title; it's about making memories that last a lifetime. It's about inspiring the next generation of cricketers, just as we were inspired by the legends before us. The entire nation stands firmly behind you, cheering for every run, every wicket, and every victory. Go out there, give it your all, and bring that trophy back home once more.

He concluded by wishing good luck to the Indian team for the World Cup.

"We believe in you, and we know you can do it! Wishing Team India all the success and glory in the 2023 World Cup. Let's make history again! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳

A look at Yuvraj Singh's numbers from the 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh scored 362 runs with the bat and picked up 15 wickets in the bowling department. The southpaw's match-winning knock under pressure against Australia in the quarter-final during the chase ended the Aussies' 12-year domination in the tournament.

Yuvraj Singh also ended up receiving the Player of the Tournament award for his exploits.