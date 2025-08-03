"It's difficult to bat with the tail" - Aakash Chopra lauds Washington Sundar's knock on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Washington Sundar for playing an enterprising knock on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England. He noted that the all-rounder added crucial runs for the last wicket with Prasidh Krishna, highlighting that it's difficult to bat with the lower-order batters.

Ad

Washington smashed 53 runs off 46 deliveries as India posted 396 runs in their second innings at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. England were 50/1 at Stumps, needing 324 more runs to clinch the series 3-1.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Washington for showcasing the ability to hit boundaries while batting with a lower-order batter.

"Washi Sundar batted with the tail and scored runs there too. The last-wicket partnership was 39 runs, in which Prasidh Krishna's contribution was zero. This is the biggest partnership in Indian Test cricket history without one man scoring a single run," Chopra said.

Ad

Trending

"You pat the back. Washi has done a phenomenal job. He batted extremely well. He played excellent shots. He hit sixes. It's difficult to bat with the tail. Real class is required for you to actually hit boundaries there because you don't get them easily, but he was very, very good," he added.

Ad

Washington Sundar struck four fours and as many sixes during his 53-run knock. He added 39 runs for the last wicket with Prasidh Krishna in just 4.1 overs, with the latter remaining unbeaten on a two-ball zero.

"He is scoring runs and is doing so consistently" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravindra Jadeja's knock in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Ravindra Jadeja scored a responsible half-centiry on Day 3 of the Oval Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Ravindra Jadeja for continuing his consistent run with a half-century in India's second innings of the final Test.

Ad

"They have started to make Jadeja bat up the order, and he scored another half-century. He got out in the second innings for the first time in this series. He scores over 50 every time. He goes and takes the game deep. Of course, he got out this time, but he is scoring runs and is doing so consistently," he said.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Jadeja has proven why he is considered the best Test all-rounder.

"We had said that Jaddu is the No. 1 all-rounder currently, but we got a lot of criticism. We were called biased. However, if you consistently see Ravindra Jadeja's performances, you will say that wasn't wrong. Jaddu has been rising and rising. His best series ever with the bat. He has been absolutely phenom," Chopra observed.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 53 runs off 77 balls with the help of five fours. He added 50 runs for the seventh wicket with Dhruv Jurel (34 off 46) after Yashasvi Jaiswal had been dismissed for a 164-ball 118.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news