"It’s been difficult getting rhythm out in the middle" - Steve Smith on his lean run in the Ashes

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith has said that he is yet to fire in the ongoing Ashes series because of the bowler-friendly wickets he has batted on. Smith, who is yet to score a hundred in three Tests, aims to go big at his home ground in the fourth game.

Unlike the last two Ashes series, Smith hasn't proved a nemesis for England this time. The right-handed batter's highest score in three Tests so far is 93, which he scored in the second Test in Adelaide. So he is due for a big one.

Steve Smith reasoned that Australia have played on highly seaming wickets thus far, making it challenging to find any rhythm. However, the 32-year old hopes to break the drought, and get a big one, saying:

"I think we’ve played on some pretty bowler-friendly wickets in the first three Tests. It’s been difficult getting rhythm out in the middle. I’ve never really felt in, and they’ve bowled well at certain times."

"It’s about trying to find as much rhythm as you can, hang in there for as long as possible, defending really well, leaving well, pouncing on anything loose. Hopefully, this week, I can spend a lot of time out there, get a big one and help us continue to have success," Smith continued, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

While Smith's lean run has been noticeable, it hasn't prevented Australia from taking an unassailable 3-0 series lead. The likes of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Alex Carey have scored the bulk of the runs.

"I always love playing here at the SCG" - Steve Smith

Smith reiterated his love for the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he scored his latest international century. Intending to focus during the first 20 deliveries to build his innings, he added:

"I always love playing here at the SCG. It’s home for me.’ Ominously, perhaps, he added: ‘It’s been a little while since I’ve scored. We know your first 20 balls are your most vulnerable a hundred. Any net I have, I’m focused on those first 20 balls and ensuring I do everything I can to get through them and get into my innings."

Despite taking an unassailable 3-0 lead, Australia would not want to take the foot off the pedal. Instead, they will focus on completing a series sweep.

