"It’s been a disappointing series" - Australia legends cast doubts over Matthew Wade's future

Michael Hussey and Shane Warne believe that Matthew Wade's Australia career could be in jeopardy after another poor display with the bat against India.

Wade was dismissed by Mohammad Siraj for a duck during Australia's second innings in the first Test against India, making it 14 innings without a half-century.

During the lunch break, Michael Hussey spoke about Matthew Wade's disappointing series with the bat and said that the Australia batsman now faces an uncertain future.

"It’s been a disappointing series for Matthew Wade, an unlucky dismissal today out down the leg side. He’s played well at various stages of the series and got good starts, but he hasn’t gone on with it. He’s thrown his wicket away a couple of times, got a couple of good balls. He’ll be disappointed with his statistics at the end of the series with the bat. Unfortunately it is probably going to get people talking about his place in the team. We’re not sure what the future holds for Matthew Wade.”

"I think Ben McDermott will come in for Australia’s next Test" - Shane Warne on Matthew Wade's poor form

Matthew Wade has had a disappointing series against India

Shane Warne said ahead of the game that Matthew Wade could be dropped from the Australia squad if he fails to perform in the fourth Test against India.

The legendary spinner said that Ben McDermott could be the one to come into the team in Wade's stead for Australia's next assignment.

"I’m a big fan of Matthew Wade – but he desperately needs a big score at the Gabba. Otherwise I think Ben McDermott will come in for Australia’s next Test match batting at No.5. He has gone ahead of Travis Head and deserves a chance. I feel for Matthew Wade, because he’s been Mr Fix It and is a great team man. But you’ve got to perform and one feels he needs a good score in Brisbane to survive."

After their series against India, Australia are due to tour South Africa for a three-match Test series.