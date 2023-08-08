"It’s not an easy place to tour for reasons like this" - Ravichandran Ashwin on the 30-yard-circle saga

Ravichandran Ashwin called the West Indies "not an easy place to tour" after the start of the third T20I was delayed because the 30-yard-circle wasn't drawn by the time players and umpires took the field in Guyana.

Just before delivering the first ball, the umpires realized that it wasn't there and the players walked out. It took a few minutes for the ground staff to put the markers before the match could begin.

"Unique delay! It’s not an easy place to tour for reasons like this. As a cricketer, one has to be switched on all the time and always expect the unexpected," Ravichandran Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99

As a cricketer one has to be switched on all the time and always expect the unexpected.



All the best to @ybj_19 Go well Chinni Paiyaa 🤩



#INDvsWI Unique delay! It’s not an easy place to tour for reasons like this.As a cricketer one has to be switched on all the time and always expect the unexpected.All the best to @ybj_19Go well Chinni Paiyaa 🤩

Earlier on the tour, the stand-in skipper for the last two ODIs, Hardik Pandya called for Cricket West Indies to take care of the "basic necessities" of the touring teams.

"Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time," the Pandya said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "From traveling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened. I think it's time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels. We don’t ask for luxury, but we need some basic necessities taken care of. Other than that, really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket."

India are currently 0-2 down in the five-match T20 series. The second match was played at the same venue on Sunday and the hosts claimed a narrow two-wicket win.

"Go well Chinni Paiyaa" - Ravichandran Ashwin to Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ravichandran Ashwin also wished luck to debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was his teammate at the Rajasthan Royals and scored 625 runs at a strike rate of 163.61.

Ashwin called the youngster Chinni Paiyaa. The phrase Chinna Paiyyan means 'little boy' but Jaiswal pronounced it wrong as Chinni Paiyaa in a fun team video.

All the best to @ybj_19💪💪 Go well Chinni Paiyaa 🤩 #INDvsWI," Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.

You can catch the live proceedings of the match here.